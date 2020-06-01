BTS once again gets on Spotify's trending charts

MUMBAI: Boy band K-Pop, BTS has proven its popularity on all music and streaming platforms, but as they gain fame around the world, one of the sites the group has proven their dominance in is Spotify, where they once again surpassed an incredible brand with their views.
According to the research, Big Hit Entertainment’s group has become the group of the moment, acquiring great reach with their music. The fans’ effort of these idols is proof of the dedication, affection and commitment that BTS inspires, leading them to achieve great achievements.
Recently, BTS proved their best figures for an artist from Asia on Spotify again surpassed its own brand. The music of this idol group exceeded 10 billion views, so ARMY is celebrating its success.
This is the first time that an Asian act has achieved such a number of streams on Spotify, where different BTS albums and mini albums have been available for a long time.
MUMBAI: Amidst the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic and lockdown, a lot of people are finding it diffiread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today lread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rajat Kakar as Managing Directread more
MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more
MUMBAI: It was indeed a very saddening news that tore our hearts apart was that of Wajid Khan. He passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai. The 42...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar has decided to stretch her helping hand in COVID-19 lockdown along with musician Vishal Dadlani to...read more
MUMBAI: Not many people would have imagined three months ago that we can be in the rare and extreme situation many of us are experiencing now. The...read more
MUMBAI: Rishabh Tiwari is one of the brightest rising stars of the music industry today. The young singer, who has earlier delivered a couple of...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Beyonce Knowles took to social media to demand justice for George Floyd, saying "we cannot normalise this paina. The singer took to...read more