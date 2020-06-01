RadioandMusic
News |  01 Jun 2020 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

BTS once again gets on Spotify's trending charts

MUMBAI: Boy band K-Pop, BTS has proven its popularity on all music and streaming platforms, but as they gain fame around the world, one of the sites the group has proven their dominance in is Spotify, where they once again surpassed an incredible brand with their views.

According to the research, Big Hit Entertainment’s group has become the group of the moment, acquiring great reach with their music. The fans’ effort of these idols is proof of the dedication, affection and commitment that BTS inspires, leading them to achieve great achievements.

Recently, BTS proved their best figures for an artist from Asia on Spotify again surpassed its own brand. The music of this idol group exceeded 10 billion views, so ARMY is celebrating its success.

This is the first time that an Asian act has achieved such a number of streams on Spotify, where different BTS albums and mini albums have been available for a long time.

