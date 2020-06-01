RadioandMusic
News |  01 Jun 2020 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

Ballraaj to come out with a special track amidst pandemic

MUMBAI: As the whole country combats the COVID-19, artists and entertainers have been doing all they can in order to ease the nerves and provide some relief to the people in any way they can. Popular comedian and host Ballraaj, who was last seen in Khatron ke Khiladi’s latest season, has launched his own label ‘Realise Music’ which is ready with its first track ‘Shukar Kar’. The song is sung by Suyyash Rai, Deepti Tuli and Oye Kunal and will be out on Youtube in first week of June. The song is composed by Oye Kunal and lyrics are penned by Mani Singh Ghurial.

'Shukar Kar’, which talks about gratitude towards the Almighty for keeping us safe in these tough times, will also feature Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Suyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant. The crux of the track is that those people who have a roof over their head and food in their plates should be thankful to the Almighty rather than complain about boredom and monotony. There are millions who dont have this luxury and those who do, must do everything they can to help the needy.” says a source.

Commenting on the same, Ballraaj says, “ This is my first project as a producer and I’m hoping the audience will support it. It’s a meaningful track which is significant in today’s times. Suyash has sung the song beautifully and I’m thankful to all my colleagues who supported me and came on board for this song.” He signs off.

