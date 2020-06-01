“It is never too late to start learning and make beautiful music with flute” says famous flute player Paras Nath.

MUMBAI: If you've been looking for a way to begin learning to play flute, read and understand music and just un-wind by pursuing a new hobby, Paras Nath’s online flute classes could be what you’ve been looking for!
The concepts covered in the online classes include:
* Breathing and flute positioning technique,
* How to make a sound,
* Learning notes,
* Basic music theory
* Playing some simple melodies.
Elaborating about the benefits of learning flute, Paras Nath says “Apart from learning a new musical instrument, reap the scientifically proven physical and mental health benefits of learning a musical instrument. Improve coordination, reducing stress levels, building self-confidence, increase productivity and develop creativity”
“Now we are all quarantined with a lot of free time in our hand, it can either be productive or destructive. I suggest be productive and utilise your time learning something new” adds Nath.
