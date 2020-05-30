Tune into Love 2 Humanity virtual entertainment experience

MUMABI: A message from India to the world, Love 2 Humanity is a virtual entertainment experience featuring some of India’s most inspiring artists and personalities including Sudha Murthy, Latha Rajnikanth, Salim Merchant, Kailash Kher, Terence Lewis, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Nikhil Chinapa, Javed Ali, Kubbra Sait, Danish Sait and Raghu Dixit amongst others. The global broadcast is a not-for-profit experience that aims to raise funds and support the folk artists of Zariya foundation. Make sure you show your Love 2 Humanity on Sunday, 31st May 2020 7pm onwards by logging on to www.love2humanity.com for an inspiring evening while doing your bit to donate and support the folk artists of Zariya foundation.

As countries across the world adapt to the new normal, it is important now more than ever to be empathetic and responsible towards our people and our planet. In these uncertain times, it is the strong spirit of humanity that will see us through the crisis. The Love 2 Humanity initiative is a celebration of the resilient human spirit and endeavors to spread love, hope and inspiration as we venture into the world again: with new hopes, new dreams and new beginnings. The virtual entertainment experience will also unveil a specially created post-lockdown anthem: a hymn of hope and happiness and a sublime song of inspiration for the future, one that invokes the compassion and strength we need to carry forward.

“This is our labour of love and hope to the world after lockdown. We are beginning to foresee a future where we return to a different normal. People everywhere are uncertain and looking for ways to be inspired and hopeful about the future. This initiative of ours will help people around the world stay strong, positive and embrace the changes ahead of us through the life-affirming power of music, stories and conversation,” said Oum Pradutt, Founder & Managing Director of Phase 1 Events & Experiences.

Through these incredibly challenging times, India has been a beacon of hope and thought-leader on a global front by helping countries around the world navigate the crisis. Now, comes yet another inspiration from India to the world – this time in music and melody. A spectacle of love and hope, dedicated to all of humanity.

The show, produced and created by India’s leading experiential agency Phase 1 Events & Experiences will also be promoted and broadcast by Live Nation Asia, the world’s biggest entertainment company on their global online platform.