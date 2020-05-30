Taylor Swift's tweet becomes the most liked

MUMBAI: “Love story” singer Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump on Friday, May 29 for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. The tweet has become Swift's most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," she wrote.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Trump's original tweet said: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter placed a public interest notice on the post, which said the tweet "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."