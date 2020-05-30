RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2020 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift's tweet becomes the most liked

MUMBAI: “Love story” singer Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump on Friday, May 29 for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. The tweet has become Swift's most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," she wrote.

Trump's original tweet said: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter placed a public interest notice on the post, which said the tweet "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Tags
Taylor Swift President Donald Trump Singer
Related news
News | 30 May 2020

Pop singer Nikitaa 'terrified' shooting song at home

MUMBAI: Pop singer Nikitaa has come up with an acoustic version of her song "Clutch", which was shot at her home amid the lockdown. Nikitaa shared that she was initially terrified to record the song's video on a phone.

read more
News | 30 May 2020

Music band The Yellow Diary: Staying positive really difficult

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based alternative rock band The Yellow Diary feels staying positive amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is "really difficult", adding that they are trying to cope up with music.

read more
News | 30 May 2020

Akasa Singh excited to host digital dating show

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh is looking forward to hosting a digital dating show, and says she is excited to witness strangers going on virtual dates.

read more
News | 30 May 2020

Britney Spears re-releases her 2016 song 'Mood ring'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has dropped her single "Mood ring", which originally featured as a bonus track on her 2016 album "Glory". It had only released in Japan.

read more
News | 29 May 2020

Shruti Haasan seeks out good vibes

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is in no mood to let negativity come into her life. She seeks only good vibes.The actress took to Instagram to share her state of mind.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Indian Independent Music Awards, the definitive awards for independent musicians from the industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today lread more

News
Sony Music India appoints Rajat Kakar as Managing Director

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rajat Kakar as Managing Directread more

News
Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more

News
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Naezy: '302' is my answer to haters, trollers

MUMBAI: Popular hip-hop and rap artiste Naezy, who has come up with his new single "302", says that the new track is an answer to all the haters who...read more

2
Rudosa releases infectious techno hit 'Deeper Expectancy'

MUMBAI: Building upon an already notable 2020 discography, UK DJ/producer Rudosa returns to the forefront of the release radar with his latest track...read more

3
Badshah's 'Genda phool' gets a Gujarati version

MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah has come out with a Gujarati version of his hit song "Genda phool" on public demand.Singer Bhoomi Trivedi has sung the...read more

4
Pop singer Nikitaa 'terrified' shooting song at home

MUMBAI: Pop singer Nikitaa has come up with an acoustic version of her song "Clutch", which was shot at her home amid the lockdown. Nikitaa shared...read more

5
Portuguese producer RØYAL makes his debut with stellar 2-track electro house EP "Future" on Epic247 recordings

MUMBAI: Portuguese producer RØYAL enters the scene with a stellar two track electro house EP ‘Future’, including the tracks “Close To Me” and “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group