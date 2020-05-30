RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2020 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Lockdown diaries: Singer Halsey is studying law

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey says she is studying law amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through Instagram, the "Without me" singer hinted that she is working on exploring a new career option when she posted several images, including a close-up of a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies, reports people.com.

When a follower asked why she was studying constitutional law, Halsey said: "I'm studying for the bar exam!"

Along with the book cover, Halsey also shared photographs of herself in a bikini, a sunset and a Halloween throwback picture.

"Took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can't stop watching ‘Avatar'. and judging from the baby pic I've been a disassociating little freak who romanticises the 70s for my whole life. That's all, thank you," she captioned the images.

The news of Halsey studying law comes after she announced that she is stepping back from touring "for a very long time".

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down several industries all across the world, the singer had posted: "I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time. Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Halsey Avatar music
Related news
News | 30 May 2020

Pop singer Nikitaa 'terrified' shooting song at home

MUMBAI: Pop singer Nikitaa has come up with an acoustic version of her song "Clutch", which was shot at her home amid the lockdown. Nikitaa shared that she was initially terrified to record the song's video on a phone.

read more
News | 30 May 2020

Britney Spears re-releases her 2016 song 'Mood ring'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has dropped her single "Mood ring", which originally featured as a bonus track on her 2016 album "Glory". It had only released in Japan.

read more
News | 29 May 2020

Shruti Haasan seeks out good vibes

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is in no mood to let negativity come into her life. She seeks only good vibes.The actress took to Instagram to share her state of mind.

read more
News | 29 May 2020

Late Rapper Juice Wrld’s family released his song 'Righteous'

MUMBAI: Recently Juice Wrld's family posted a song. The name of this song is “Righteous” released by the family of Juice Wrld. Juice Wrld died of an accidental drug overdose last year.

read more
News | 29 May 2020

Shruti Haasan reveals what keeps her busy amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has explained how she is spending her days amid the lockdown. Shruti took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo-collage of herself explaining how she is spending time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Indian Independent Music Awards, the definitive awards for independent musicians from the industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today lread more

News
Sony Music India appoints Rajat Kakar as Managing Director

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rajat Kakar as Managing Directread more

News
Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more

News
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

top# 5 articles

1
Portuguese producer RØYAL makes his debut with stellar 2-track electro house EP "Future" on Epic247 recordings

MUMBAI: Portuguese producer RØYAL enters the scene with a stellar two track electro house EP ‘Future’, including the tracks “Close To Me” and “...read more

2
Katy Perry: I will stay at home even after quarantine ends

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry says the lockdown has helped her bond with her family at a deeper level. "This time has brought in some balance. Probably...read more

3
Burak Yeter collaborates with Emie, Lusia Chebotina & Everthe8 on new single ‘Fly Away’ via Alok's Label CONTROVERSIA

MUMBAI: Turkish-Dutch DJ Burak Yeter makes his debut on Alok’s CONTROVERSIA record label with new single ‘Fly Away’, featuring Emie, Lusia Chebotina...read more

4
Boston Bun drops infectious new single 'Gucci Slides'

MUMBAI: Celebrated London-based French DJ and producer Boston Bun returns with new single ‘Gucci Slides’, out now. A sun kissed house jam with an...read more

5
Bollywood lyricist Yogesh passes away at 77

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 77.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group