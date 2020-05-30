Lockdown diaries: Singer Halsey is studying law

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey says she is studying law amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Through Instagram, the "Without me" singer hinted that she is working on exploring a new career option when she posted several images, including a close-up of a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies, reports people.com.
When a follower asked why she was studying constitutional law, Halsey said: "I'm studying for the bar exam!"
Along with the book cover, Halsey also shared photographs of herself in a bikini, a sunset and a Halloween throwback picture.
"Took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can't stop watching ‘Avatar'. and judging from the baby pic I've been a disassociating little freak who romanticises the 70s for my whole life. That's all, thank you," she captioned the images.
The news of Halsey studying law comes after she announced that she is stepping back from touring "for a very long time".
Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down several industries all across the world, the singer had posted: "I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time. Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night."
(Source: IANS)
