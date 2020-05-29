RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2020 19:35

Shruti Haasan seeks out good vibes

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is in no mood to let negativity come into her life. She seeks only good vibes.

The actress took to Instagram to share her state of mind.

"Good vibes only," she wrote along with the emojis of three monkeys depicting "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

Along with the post, she also posted a collage of three of her black-and-white photographs. In one, she covers her eyes, in one her mouth and in another her ears -- indicating that she is also not in the mood to "hear, see or speak evil".

Recently, Shruti had explained how she is spending her days amid the lockdown.

She took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo-collage of herself explaining how she is spending time. The caption went: "Someone: So how are you spending your quarantine days?"

In the post, Shruti is seen making a funny face, preparing food, posing with the piano and cuddling her cat.

She had also shared a photograph of herself in gym wear and wrote on the picture: "I did nothing today except work out for an hour... Waste Lady."

(Source: IANS)

actress Singer Shruti Haasan music
