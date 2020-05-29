Portuguese producer RØYAL makes his debut with stellar 2-track electro house EP "Future" on Epic247 recordings

MUMBAI: Portuguese producer RØYAL enters the scene with a stellar two track electro house EP ‘Future’, including the tracks “Close To Me” and “Genesis”. RØYAL his ‘Future EP’ is released on the Epic247 Recordings imprint on Friday May 29th.
RØYAL is the moniker of 22-year-old Pedro Ferreira from Lisbon. Freshly graduated at the Portuguese National Conservatory of Music, now delivering his first electronic masterpiece 'Future' EP which received impressive DJ support by the international dj's, like Tiësto, The Chemical Brothers, Don Diablo, Kura, Sander van Doorn, Magnificence, Matt Nash and Marcus Santoro (Louder Together Radio - Promo Of The Week).
With his first EP, RØYAL releases two powerful electro house tracks, ‘Close To Me’ and ‘Genesis’. With 'Close To Me' being a future influenced electro house banger, complemented with a striking vocal that has the risk to get stuck on repeat. The second track ‘Genesis’ is an energetic and progressive electro house track, influenced by the '90's warehouse rave parties and a touch of drum 'n bass. The raw and pure energy of 'Genesis' will keep the energy levels up and going at every time.
RØYAL is signed to Epic247; the team behind fresh electronic artists like Magnificence, Thomas Newson and Marc Volt. As the newcomer record label Epic247 surprised everyone by releasing 'Unboring the Future' by industry pioneers Magnificence and Shapov, late 2019. To build their core philosophy, the Epic247 Recordings team now opens up its platform to the new generation of creatives and electronic artists, with their latest signing being the ‘Future’ EP by RØYAL.
