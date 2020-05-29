Mella Dee drops new single 'Sidney Street'

MUMBAI: Yorkshire-born and London residing DJ and producer Mella Dee returns with new single ‘Sidney Street’, out 29th May via his Warehouse Music imprint.

Written in honour of Sheffield nightclub Niche, ‘Sidney Street’ delivers a modern take on the bassline sound that the influential venue helped pioneer. As the title track taken from a forthcoming EP, its sugar-sweet vocals and moody, rolling bassline pays it’s respects to that signature Niche sound. Mella’s very own Warehouse Music sees ‘Sidney Street’ follow on from January’s ‘Ridgewood’ EP, a similarly dancefloor-focused EP composed of six chunky techno cuts.

Listen here:

Real name Ryan Aitchison, Mella Dee reached international notoriety with his anthemic 2017 single ‘Techno Disco Tool’. One year on, Warehouse Music won ‘Best Breakthrough Label’ at the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ awards, cementing Mella Dee’s ascent to the upper echelons of dance music, which was completed with his BBC Essential Mix.

‘Sidney Street’ is a fitting homage to a club that helped change the face of British dance music.