Lady Gaga's 16-track album 'Chromatica' is out now

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga's "Chromatica", which was originally meant for an April release, has finally arrived now.
The 16-track album, which got delayed due to COVID-19, mark Gaga's return to pop seven years after her third studio "Artpop" hit the music world.
"Chromatica" is filled with dance tunes like previously released singles "Stupid love" "Rain on me" with Ariana Grande and "Sour candy" with Blackpink, reports billboard.com.
The album also features "Sine from above" with Gaga's longtime friend Elton John. It also features a number of producers, like BloodPop and Tchami, who she's worked with before, plus Max Martin, Sophie, Justin Tranter and Boyz Noise.
Gaga had earlier said in an interview that she let as many producers work on her album as she could. "Literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic and completely me," she had said.
(Source: IANS)
