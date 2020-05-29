Badshah's 'Genda phool' gets a Gujarati version

MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah has come out with a Gujarati version of his hit song "Genda phool" on public demand.
Singer Bhoomi Trivedi has sung the version along with Badshah.
"I am very grateful that 'Genda phool' received such a heartwarming response, we were constantly being asked by fans and followers to make Gujarati version of the song. I love Gujarati culture, food, and especially the language, so here we are with a Gujarati version with the very talented Bhoomi on the vocals. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction," Badshah said.
Badshah and Bhoomi have also written the lyrics for the new version together.
Talking about the song, Bhoomi said: "'Genda phool' came to my notice and it poisoned me so much that I kept playing it on loop. I never imagined the Gujarati version would come to me. I was so much excited to be a part of the new version especially after I heard Badshah's 'Baaki baatein' rap. I sing it during my shows too. I absolutely love his work, art and his writing skills."
"From writing to recording myself to creating a set to selecting costume to production to shooting all by myself during the lockdown period -- it was challenging but too interesting," she added.
The video of the song features Jacqueline Fernandez.
Badshah's original "Genda phool", which comes with a Bengali touch, is themed around Durga Puja, and is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. It has crossed over 324 million views.
(Source: IANS)
