RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 May 2020 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa becomes the first devotional song in the world to cross 1 billion views on YouTube!

MUMBAI: Shri Gulshan Kumar, considered the king of devotional music, made T-Series the first of its kind music label to create a splash in devotional music market in the early 1980s.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series now cements its position, not only as an entertainment music heavyweight but also as a flag bearer and pioneer on the devotional/spiritual music front as Gulshan Kumar’s Hanuman Chalisa becomes the first devotional song to cross over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Watch here:

As the world battles COVID-19, troubled times have encouraged people to turn to spirituality and look for solace in the Almighty. The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa is known to ward off evil and danger and empowers one with the strength and courage to face any problem head-on. It provides solace in difficult times and helps in overcoming pain and hardships.

T-Series’ Hanuman Chalisa sung by veteran singer Hariharan, which prominently features T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar,  becomes the go-to rendition of this holy recital, crossing the highly coveted 1 billion mark on YouTube. This comes as no surprise, especially since T-Series is the most viewed and subscribed channel on YouTube.

The music label in its early days was known for releasing pre-recorded bhajans and aartis, which were highly appreciated and loved by all. Taking his father’s legacy forward, T-Series’ chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar continues to focus on this genre of music and has also attempted to keep it relevant to younger audiences.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “People turn to and recite the Hanuman Chalisa during their low phase.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all in the midst of a challenging situation and the Hanuman Chalisa helps us to deal with pain and hardship and gives us the courage and strength to face problems. I’m overwhelmed with the love this devotional video has received. We, at T-Series have always focused, supported and brought to audiences devotional music right from the time of the inception of the company.”

Tags
COVID-19 Hanuman Chalisa Hariharan Shri Gulshan Kumar
Related news
News | 27 May 2020

'Phir tera time aayega': Celebs unite for a lockdown song

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Hariharan, along with various other artistes, have teamed up to release an anthem, "Phir tera time aayega" to uplift the spirit of people in the time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 27 May 2020

David Guetta invites fans to join online rooms as he hosts New York's largest at home dance party with "United At Home" livestream

MUMBAI: David Guetta will host a live stream performance at  New York City's most iconic, undisclosed location on May 30th. Fans can now register to join the stream online in video-chat rooms.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Naya Hindustan - The COVID-19 anthem produced by Nihilent touches the soul and captures India's unity in diversity

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. For the last two months, the lockdown in India has altered the lives of people- socially, economically and emotionally.

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Jennifer Lopez not thinking yet about going back on sets

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is thinking about safety first, instead of going back to working on sets. The Hollywood star says a lot of people are contemplating ways to go back to work safely after the pandemic, but she has no clue how that would play out.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

David Guetta to host New York's largest at home dance party with the second "United At Home" charity livestream event

MUMBAI: After the smashing success of United At Home in Miami, which raised more than $750,000 USD for COVID-19 relief charities and drew more than 25 million viewers, David Guetta will host a live stream performance in New York on May 30th to raise spirits and money for the Mayor’s Fund to Advan

read more

RnM Biz

News
Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more

News
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
Universal Music Group announced the launch of Def Jam Africa

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Def Jam Africa, the new label will focuread more

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Hustle from Home is all set for a thrilling grand finale

MUMBAI: After 4 weeks of epic rap banters, fun conversations and endless laughter, Hustle from Home is all set for an entertaining finale. The show...read more

2
Lady Gaga unveils about the collaboration with BLACKPINK for 'Sour Candy'

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga is back this year with her new studio album 'Chromatica' releasing on May 29. The singer has already dropped two singles along...read more

3
Jasleen Royal driving to Ludhiana with pet, seeks night shelter in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal will be driving from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana, and plans to halt for the night at Udaipur. The singer will be...read more

4
Get set for a musical ride with Palash Sen's ' I Like It', teaser unveiled

MUMBAI : Palash Sen, a pioneer in the do main of Indi pop band and founder of Euphoria, is back with a musical treat for his fans and music lovers ....read more

5
Ellie Goulding unveils about new album 'Brightest Blue'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding’s fourth album “Brightest Blue” will drop July 17 and will be split in two parts, “Brightest Blue” and “EG.0” The first part,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group