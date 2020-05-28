RadioandMusic
Salman Khan's 'Bhai Bhai' trending on #1

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s special gift for the people “Bhai Bhai” on the auspicious occasion of Eid is trending on #1

In just 3 days of “Bhai Bhai” song release, fans are going crazy listing to it and the music video has reached upto 19M views in YouTube.

Salman Khan has been releasing his movies on the festival of Eid for years now. But, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he couldn’t follow the tradition. However, the actor made sure his fans don’t miss the chance of watching him on the special day.

Watch here:

“Bhai Bhai” was composed by Sajid Wajid, music produced by Aditya Dev. Salman Khan shared the mic with Ruhaan Arshad and was produced by Niketan Madhok (Green Apple films)

In the music video, Salman Khan is seen spreading the message of unity and brotherhood. He conveys the message of love towards each other and each other’s religion. The actor says instead of fighting with each other, fight against unemployment and for education.

Listen to “Bhai Bhai” and spread the brotherhood.

