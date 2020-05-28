RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 May 2020 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

More than 300,000 viewers witnessed the launch of stayIN Alive - India's dedicated foundation for performing artists

MUMBAI: stayIN aLIVE launched on 16 May 2020 with a tremendous start! Over 100 artists, 12 collectives and 300k viewers from across the globe came together to share experiences, engage with each other, and entertain with never seen performances and collaborations!

The launch kickstarted with a session about Creators x Fitness and the role physical wellbeing plays in every artists’ life. It flowed into an insightful discussion about artists maintaining and working towards mental health and dealing with the highs and lows of a public-facing life. Through the day, artists touched upon subjects that have not been covered so far on such a level. Topics such as Self Motivation vs Validation, Passion vs Pay Cheque, Finding you own Path, Importance of Networking, Role of Mentors and Lockdown Learnings were discussed at length by leading names including the likes of Shruti Haasan, Vishal Dadlani, Uday Benegal, Tanmay Bhat, Bosco Martis, Priya Malik, Dualist Inquiry, Nikhil D’souza, Tejas, Nikhita Gandhi, Neeti Palta, Ankur Tewari, Rahul Vaidya, Shankar Chugani and Roshan Abbas.

The evening then took a turn to collaborations, performances and some enthusiastic online jam sessions. Dramatic Readings saw industry stalwarts such as Imtiaz Ali, Faye Dsouza, Sandhya Mridul, Cyrus Sahukar, Danish Hussain, Kausar Munir, Amol Parashar and Sainee Raj. This was followed with representation from the Indian folk music field in a session called ‘Back to the Roots’ by Kavita Seth, Divya Kumar, Kanishk Seth and Dhruv Sangari. The final session of the day ‘Collaboration Central’ was a befitting end with some enthusiastic and power packed interactions between Ashish Shakya & Palash Sen, Su Real and Karan Kanchan, Bhuvan Bam & Roshan Abbas and Amit Tandon & Gursimran Khamba!

Nakash Aziz, Indian composer and singer, spoke about his association with stayIN Alive, “It's really hard for younger artists in the music industry and I'm so happy that initiatives like stayIN aLIVE are helping artists to be more aware, find like-minded people and build a community - something that's missing in our ecosystem.”

Amit Tandon, stand-up comedian quoted, “In the toughest of times, it is art that keeps people in high spirits. It is good to see someone decided to do something for the artist community as well because they were the first ones to lose livelihood and will be among the last to get back on feet once things go back to normal.”

Nikhita Gandhi, singer and performer shared, “As artists in these times, we really need to talk about mental health since it can really take a toll on you! I'm really glad to be a part of stayINaLIVE and hope to do more to be able to support artists who are finding their feet in the industry!

Gaurav Wadhwa, Founder, Big Bang Music shared, “The idea behind the festival was to announce the foundation and the artist relief fund and through a fresh approach to programming we hope to inspire, educate and celebrate artists, who are grappling with the realities of this new world. I'm glad that so many partners from the industry came together for a common vision - to make the world a better place for the artist! We can't wait to dial-up our efforts to do more for the community”.

The stayIN Alive Artist Emergency Fund (SAAEF) has been formed in collaboration with GiveIndia, India’s leading not for profit organization. The fund is intended to help artists in the short run via a ‘personal emergency fund’ aimed at addressing specific financial challenges and as a stop-gap measure. The type of grants will range from small cash grants, reimbursement for a certain class of urgent expenses (such as rent, important bills) and utility payments to third parties. Interested patrons can continue to donate here - https://stayinalive.giveindia.org/

StayIN aLIVE continues to prepare for its next round of artist interactions which will happen on a regular basis, encouraging the community to come together stronger than ever before.

Tags
Nikhita Gandhi Gaurav Wadhwa Kavita Seth Divya Kumar Dhruv Sangari Singer
Related news
News | 28 May 2020

Jasleen Royal driving to Ludhiana with pet, seeks night shelter in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal will be driving from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana, and plans to halt for the night at Udaipur. The singer will be travelling with her pet dog.

read more
News | 27 May 2020

After 'Photo' in 'Luka Chuppi', Karan Sehmbi and Nirmaan out with new single

MUMBAI: Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan are back together with a new song, after delivering the hit number "Photo" in the 2019 film, "Luka Chuppi".

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

MTV Beats Sessions from home has a special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers

MUMBAI: MTV Beats Sessions from home gives a chance to music lovers to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more

News
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
Universal Music Group announced the launch of Def Jam Africa

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Def Jam Africa, the new label will focuread more

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Break The Chain' by ad filmmaker Achyut Parelkar is the anthem of our times

MUMBAI: The current global pandemic has thrown the world into completely uncharted waters. ‘Break The Chain’ is the mantra which every nation has...read more

2
Jasleen Royal driving to Ludhiana with pet, seeks night shelter in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal will be driving from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana, and plans to halt for the night at Udaipur. The singer will be...read more

3
Salman Khan's 'Bhai Bhai' trending on #1

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s special gift for the people “Bhai Bhai” on the auspicious occasion of Eid is trending on #1 In just 3 days of “Bhai Bhai” song...read more

4
Asees Kaur personally feels the same emotion of the woman in 'Wanga Kaaliyan' music video

MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur who is known for her versatile singing and powerful voice is back with fun and peppy Punjabi single “Wanga Kaaliyan” under...read more

5
Musician and digital content creator Aksh Baghla hosts E-Sangeet for Dubai based couple's wedding!

MUMBAI: When the whole world is halted by a pandemic, it's artists like Aksh who are making this world alive by making it a better place with their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group