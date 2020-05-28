RadioandMusic
Jasleen Royal driving to Ludhiana with pet, seeks night shelter in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal will be driving from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana, and plans to halt for the night at Udaipur. The singer will be travelling with her pet dog.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Jasleen Royal asked if any five-star hotel in Udaipur is willing to host her and her pet for the night.

"Need to drive down to Ludhiana from Mumbai tomorrow morning due to an emergency. Would need a stop in Udaipur. Would any 5 star be willin to host us since i am travellin wit my dog. #Udaipur #Petfriendly. Thats us. He is extremely well-behaved n gentle," tweeted the singer tagging two prominent hotel chains.

As soon as flights have resumed amid the ongoing lockdown, a lot of celebrities are flying back to their hometowns from Mumbai. Commenting on Jasleen's post, when a user suggested her to fly till Delhi and then travel to Ludhiana by road, the singer replied saying she cannot fly with her dog, and hence was driving home.

(Source: IANS)

