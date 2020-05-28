Get set for a musical ride with Palash Sen's ' I Like It', teaser unveiled

MUMBAI : Palash Sen, a pioneer in the do main of Indi pop band and founder of Euphoria, is back with a musical treat for his fans and music lovers .The iconic singer - composer has unveiled the teaser of his latest song 'I Like It' ,which is set to become the first original single to be released on a short video app ,Likee .Going by the teaser ,one can expect a moment of rhapsody and a fun-filled cute love story .
Starring in the song are Palash Sen's son Kinshuk Sen and popular Likee influencer Mili Lakhmani. It is an early morning text from Mili that brings cheers for Kinshuk ,following which preparations get underway for what is expected to be a romantic date . The song ,produced and directed by Palash himself , is set to release on Likee on May 28 .
