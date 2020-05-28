RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 May 2020 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Get set for a musical ride with Palash Sen's ' I Like It', teaser unveiled

MUMBAI : Palash Sen, a pioneer in the do main of Indi pop band and founder of Euphoria, is back with a musical treat for his fans and music lovers .The iconic singer - composer has unveiled the teaser of his latest song 'I Like It' ,which is set to become the first original single to be released on a short video app ,Likee .Going by the teaser ,one can expect a moment of rhapsody and a fun-filled cute love story .

Starring in the song are Palash Sen's son Kinshuk Sen and popular Likee influencer Mili Lakhmani. It is an early morning text from Mili that brings cheers for Kinshuk ,following which preparations get underway for what is expected to be a romantic date . The song ,produced and directed by Palash himself , is set to release on Likee on May 28 .

Tags
Palash Sen Indipop band Kinshuk Sen Likee Mili Lakhmani
Related news
News | 27 May 2020

Likee joins hands with everteen for #SheNeedsPad initiative to help lockdown affected females in India

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has joined hands with leading feminine hygiene brand everteen to come to the rescue of women who are deprived of basic necessities such as sanitary pads due to the ongoing lockdown triggered by Covid-19

read more
News | 12 May 2020

MTV and MTV Beats salute the undying spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

MUMBAI: “The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic, there definitely is a ray of hope and joy beaming at the end of this dark tunnel.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Likee releases a video with heart-touching Mother's Day message from those stuck in lockdown

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, came up with a unique initiative to connect those, who were unable to visit their homes to celebrate Mother’s Day because of the national lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with their mothers.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

India's iconic music composer and singer Vishal Mishra connects with fans via Likee Live

MUMBAI: To re-energize his fans during lockdown, India’s famous music composer, songwriter and singer Vishal Mishra turned to Likee,one of the world’s most popular short video creation app by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, recently.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari to hit the virtual stage

MUMBAI: Music artistes like Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari and Nikhita Gandhi are set for virtual performances that can be enjoyed by fans in the comfort of their homes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus,read more

News
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading variread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
Universal Music Group announced the launch of Def Jam Africa

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Def Jam Africa, the new label will focuread more

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding unveils about new album 'Brightest Blue'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding’s fourth album “Brightest Blue” will drop July 17 and will be split in two parts, “Brightest Blue” and “EG.0” The first part,...read more

2
Swadesi's New Single Mahamaari - Out Now

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based multilingual crew Swadesi return with a gritty single that takes a critical, in-depth look at how Indian society has reacted to...read more

3
More than 300,000 viewers witnessed the launch of stayIN Alive - India's dedicated foundation for performing artists

MUMBAI: stayIN aLIVE launched on 16 May 2020 with a tremendous start! Over 100 artists, 12 collectives and 300k viewers from across the globe came...read more

4
'Break The Chain' by ad filmmaker Achyut Parelkar is the anthem of our times

MUMBAI: The current global pandemic has thrown the world into completely uncharted waters. ‘Break The Chain’ is the mantra which every nation has...read more

5
Jasleen Royal driving to Ludhiana with pet, seeks night shelter in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal will be driving from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana, and plans to halt for the night at Udaipur. The singer will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group