Sachin-Jigar give a push to Gujarati indie music

MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their work in Bollywood films like "ABCD", "Go Goa Gone", "Badlapur" and "Stree", are working towards bringing more quality to Gujarati independent music.
The duo has launched a song titled "Tari duniya mari duniya" as a part of their effort.
"'Tari duniya mari duniya' marks the beginning of a new series of Gujarati songs that will release on the Black Coffee Music YouTube channel. It is a sweet song describing the coming-of-age of a couple split apart in the lockdown," said the composers.
"The video, conceptualised by Manan Desai and directed by Vidya Desai, smoothly flows with the breezy singalong jazz and blues tune by us. Easy and hummable conversational Gujarati lyrics by Bhargav Purohit, and soulfully lilting vocal rendition by Sidharth Amit Bhavsar add amazing colour to the song," they said.
There is more coming up.
"The combined team of Sachin-Jigar and Manan and Vidya Desai intends to do a bunch of songs based on millennial idealism and issues. The idea is to bring back the love, attention and association of youngsters to cool songs in our mother language," said Sachin-Jigar.
(Source: IANS)
