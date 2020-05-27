RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 May 2020 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

'Phir tera time aayega': Celebs unite for a lockdown song

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Hariharan, along with various other artistes, have teamed up to release an anthem, "Phir tera time aayega" to uplift the spirit of people in the time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The song features playback singers Roopkumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan and Ishaan Dutta along with MasterChef Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor among many others.

The song is written by Vinod Nair and composed by Hariharan, his son Akshay Hariharan and Immanuel Berlin. Led by Hariharan the band calls themselves The SurViralists.

"I wanted to create a song that would cheer people up and make them want to dance with joy and abandon. ‘Phir tera time aayega' is my tribute to the tenacity of every Indian," Hariharan said.

Being the lyricist of the song, Vinod said: "In a bid to encourage people -- so that they don't lose hope -- ‘Phir tera time aayega' reminds us that our time will come again! We too, can be free to pursue our lives with vigour and passion again, the song imparts. "With an interesting hip-hop rap section thrown in the middle, the song extolls the gutsiness and resilience of the human race, all the while reaffirming faith in the never-say-die attitude that is so intrinsic of every Indian."

The music video is directed by Runjiv Kapur, Karan Hariharan and Vinod G. Nair.

"The lockdown is not just a calamity. It is also an opportunity to find new skills and aptitudes and for people to take stock of their lives and appreciate what life has given them. Chal dhoond le naye saaz ko, Nayi cheekh de alfaaz ko…," said Roopkumar Rathod.

Reewa Rathod added: "We want to reach out to the youth of India in a language of song that they understand - Ye Daur Bhi Guzar Jayega…Phir Tera Time Aayega."

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is also part of the video, said: "This is not a national song. It is a people's song and all we want is to get people to smile through these toughest of times."

The #PhirTeraTimeAayega track released on Tuesday evening across all music platforms including Saavn, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, Gaana and on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Hariharan Roopkumar Rathod Sunali Rathod Mika Singh Neeti Mohan singer #PhirTeraTimeAayega
Related news
News | 05 May 2020

Sonu Nigam takes us down memory lane

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, a music veteran whose given soulful melodies to the world recently posted a video of one of his earlier performances in front of a packed auditorium, on the occasion of Mohammad Rafi’s 9th death anniversary.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

SpotlampE presents 'DESH MERA - together against Corona'

MUMBAI: To boost the national morale and musically share the message of staying safe and strong, SpotlampE, the vibrant music label from 9X media, has got together and collaborated with multiple singers for a melodic song titled ‘Desh Mera – together against Corona’.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

HDFC Bank, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi present #HumHaarNahiMaanenge- a musical tribute to the nation fighting COVID-19

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank today released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (we will not give up), a collaborative song of hope. The single is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and millions of Indians who are standing together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to watch the video.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh make Sunday a fun day on TikTok LIVE Concert

MUMBAI: As we head into another week of staying at home, TikTok, a place where everyday millions of people turn to make their day brighter, is turning your Sunday into a Fun Day with #TikTokLiveConcert.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2020

18 musical icons unite for virtual concerts

MUMBAI: Musical icons including Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramaniam, Udit Narayan, Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Kailash Kher, will get together for virtual concerts to show solidarity to the people who are at the frontline in the battle against COVID 19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

News
Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.read more

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sachin-Jigar give a push to Gujarati indie music

MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their work in Bollywood films like "ABCD", "Go Goa Gone", "Badlapur" and "Stree", are working...read more

2
MTV Hustle from Home is all set for a thrilling grand finale

MUMBAI: After 4 weeks of epic rap banters, fun conversations and endless laughter, Hustle from Home is all set for an entertaining finale. The show...read more

3
Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar surprise fans with a virtual date!

MUMBAI: After numerous requests from their respective fans, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval recently collaborated for the first time on a romantic...read more

4
Composer Sajid Wajid's latest musical venture 'Taaleem Music' comes up with new tracks!

MUMBAI: In a hard time of Pendamic music director duo, Sajid-Wajid leaving no bars to motivate the society and create positiveness through their...read more

5
Billie Eilish shared a short film 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has released a short film titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" on social media, Tuesday, May 27 letting the people know its not her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group