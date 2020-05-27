'Phir tera time aayega': Celebs unite for a lockdown song

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Hariharan, along with various other artistes, have teamed up to release an anthem, "Phir tera time aayega" to uplift the spirit of people in the time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The song features playback singers Roopkumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan and Ishaan Dutta along with MasterChef Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor among many others.
The song is written by Vinod Nair and composed by Hariharan, his son Akshay Hariharan and Immanuel Berlin. Led by Hariharan the band calls themselves The SurViralists.
"I wanted to create a song that would cheer people up and make them want to dance with joy and abandon. ‘Phir tera time aayega' is my tribute to the tenacity of every Indian," Hariharan said.
Being the lyricist of the song, Vinod said: "In a bid to encourage people -- so that they don't lose hope -- ‘Phir tera time aayega' reminds us that our time will come again! We too, can be free to pursue our lives with vigour and passion again, the song imparts. "With an interesting hip-hop rap section thrown in the middle, the song extolls the gutsiness and resilience of the human race, all the while reaffirming faith in the never-say-die attitude that is so intrinsic of every Indian."
The music video is directed by Runjiv Kapur, Karan Hariharan and Vinod G. Nair.
"The lockdown is not just a calamity. It is also an opportunity to find new skills and aptitudes and for people to take stock of their lives and appreciate what life has given them. Chal dhoond le naye saaz ko, Nayi cheekh de alfaaz ko…," said Roopkumar Rathod.
Reewa Rathod added: "We want to reach out to the youth of India in a language of song that they understand - Ye Daur Bhi Guzar Jayega…Phir Tera Time Aayega."
Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is also part of the video, said: "This is not a national song. It is a people's song and all we want is to get people to smile through these toughest of times."
The #PhirTeraTimeAayega track released on Tuesday evening across all music platforms including Saavn, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, Gaana and on YouTube and other social media platforms.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more
MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.read more
MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more
MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more
MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more
MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar, known for their work in Bollywood films like "ABCD", "Go Goa Gone", "Badlapur" and "Stree", are working...read more
MUMBAI: After 4 weeks of epic rap banters, fun conversations and endless laughter, Hustle from Home is all set for an entertaining finale. The show...read more
MUMBAI: After numerous requests from their respective fans, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval recently collaborated for the first time on a romantic...read more
MUMBAI: In a hard time of Pendamic music director duo, Sajid-Wajid leaving no bars to motivate the society and create positiveness through their...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has released a short film titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" on social media, Tuesday, May 27 letting the people know its not her...read more