News |  27 May 2020 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle from Home is all set for a thrilling grand finale

MUMBAI: After 4 weeks of epic rap banters, fun conversations and endless laughter, Hustle from Home is all set for an entertaining finale. The show made way for a host of budding rap artists in the lockdown phase to up their skills and jam it in their own unique way. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, MTV Hustle from Home has witnessed some memorable moments, along with ace rappers Raftaar and Rajakumari. From holding the baton high for gender-neutral music, to a special appearance by Nikhil Chinapa on the show, to saluting the passion of the Gully cop Jeevan Kumar- the show made the viewers hooked on to it for its unique take on rap and hip-hop music! With the same enthusiasm, the finale episode will have the rappers celebrating music, beyond borders, in the most beautiful way.

The gala kickstarts with the popular Australian Rapper L-Fresh The Lion making a sizzling performance on his popular track, ‘Oh My’! L-Fresh also made an appearance on MTV Hustle and loved the way rap aspirants are getting into the forefront and making a mark in the world of music. Watch the super-talented rapper taking the viewers in awe with his rap banter with EPR and a freestyle act. Another surprise awaits as the popular musician, Kidjaywest graces the episode with his amazing performance. He also gets candid about his compositions, how Raftaar truly adores him and reached out to him after his hit-track Azadi. Additionally, he shares his video with the Hustle family and the viewers where he has collaborated with 7 artists across the globe. With its endeavor to acknowledge diverse talent and bring rappers from across the globe on one platform, MTV Hustle from Home brings a musical treat for all the music lovers that will keep you glued on to your screens.

That’s not all! MTV Hustle fame Agsy and Void get head on with their performances and talk about new collaborations, life post MTV Hustle, what’s keeping them engaged in this current scenario. For all the rap lovers, this epic finale with an incredible bunch of talent is surely not to be missed! Tune-in to MTV Hustle from Home, this Sunday at 7PM only on MTV.  

Tags
MTV Hustle rapper L-Fresh Kidjaywest Raftaar
