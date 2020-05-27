RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 May 2020 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar surprise fans with a virtual date!

MUMBAI: After numerous requests from their respective fans, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval recently collaborated for the first time on a romantic song ‘Tere Naal’. The song depicts the longing and loneliness a couple goes through when being in a long-distance relationship.

After receiving love and appreciation from all corners, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, which produced the song, held an engagement activity where Darshan and Tulsi’s fans had to recreate the song. The top best efforts stood a chance to meet the star singers virtually. As expected, the activity achieved its goal and 10 lucky winners were chosen to go on a virtual date with the talented singers.

Talking about the same, versatile singer Tulsi Kumar who has to her credit chartbusters such as Soch Na sake, Tera Ban Jaunga, O Saki Saki, Enni Soni, Tum Jo Aaye among others shared, “I think the idea of a virtual date is great. I always love meeting my fans. Knowing that the reason behind their smile is me, motivates me to come up with new songs. Given the circumstances, now that I cannot meet them, I’m pretty excited to go on a virtual date with my fans and talk with them to my heart’s content.”

Darshan Raval, who has a pretty huge fan base due to his hit numbers, soothing voice and charming smile, reveals, “My audience has always motivated me to do up my game in my upcoming songs. Their encouragement and love for my work brings a lot of happiness to me. T-Series always come up with unique techniques for us -- singers -- to connect with our fans on a personal level. The idea of being on a virtual date with them fills me with excitement.”

Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval, Tere Naal’s lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. Composed by Darshan Raval, the song presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series released on 18th May on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Tulsi Kumar T-Series Darshan Raval Youtube Tera Ban Jaunga O saki saki Enni Soni Tum Jo Aaye
Related news
News | 25 May 2020

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Main Suneya' promises to be a heart wrenching song

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk has fast become a name to reckon with in the Punjabi music landscape and today the singer-actor’s name is counted among the top Punjabi superstars.Apart from delivering hit songs, the artist is known for delivering riveting stories in his music videos.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Love pouring in for Bhushan Kumar & Milap Milan Zaveri's Bhagwan Aur Khuda narrated by Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: As the country battles the COVID19 pandemic, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has not only brought audiences music to uplift their spirits, during these troubled times, but also content that gives us some food for thought.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Youngest pop star Dhvani Bhanushali becomes India’s No. 1 YouTube star with 1.4 Billion views for her singles Vaaste & Leja Re

MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-Series talent Dhvani Bhanushali came to the forefront and completely changed the game.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Tulsi Kumar: Lockdown has given us different perspective of life

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar is ready with her new song, which she worked on during the lockdown. She says she didn't know 'work from home' could be equally productive.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar come together for new song

MUMBAI: Singing sensations Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar have collaborated with each other on a new song, titled "Tere Naal".It is a song about two people who want to be together but are forced to stay apart due to circumstances beyond their control.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

News
Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.read more

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Composer Sajid Wajid's latest musical venture 'Taaleem Music' comes up with new tracks!

MUMBAI: In a hard time of Pendamic music director duo, Sajid-Wajid leaving no bars to motivate the society and create positiveness through their...read more

2
Billie Eilish shared a short film 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has released a short film titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" on social media, Tuesday, May 27 letting the people know its not her...read more

3
Asses Kaur releases a new track 'Wanga Kaaliyan' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Asses Kaur, an immensely talented and the most versatile singer of the Bollywood fraternity collaborates with VYRL Originals for the 3rd...read more

4
After 'Photo' in 'Luka Chuppi', Karan Sehmbi and Nirmaan out with new single

MUMBAI: Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan are back together with a new song, after delivering the hit number "Photo" in the 2019 film, "Luka...read more

5
Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today. Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group