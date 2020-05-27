Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar surprise fans with a virtual date!

MUMBAI: After numerous requests from their respective fans, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval recently collaborated for the first time on a romantic song ‘Tere Naal’. The song depicts the longing and loneliness a couple goes through when being in a long-distance relationship.
After receiving love and appreciation from all corners, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, which produced the song, held an engagement activity where Darshan and Tulsi’s fans had to recreate the song. The top best efforts stood a chance to meet the star singers virtually. As expected, the activity achieved its goal and 10 lucky winners were chosen to go on a virtual date with the talented singers.
Talking about the same, versatile singer Tulsi Kumar who has to her credit chartbusters such as Soch Na sake, Tera Ban Jaunga, O Saki Saki, Enni Soni, Tum Jo Aaye among others shared, “I think the idea of a virtual date is great. I always love meeting my fans. Knowing that the reason behind their smile is me, motivates me to come up with new songs. Given the circumstances, now that I cannot meet them, I’m pretty excited to go on a virtual date with my fans and talk with them to my heart’s content.”
Darshan Raval, who has a pretty huge fan base due to his hit numbers, soothing voice and charming smile, reveals, “My audience has always motivated me to do up my game in my upcoming songs. Their encouragement and love for my work brings a lot of happiness to me. T-Series always come up with unique techniques for us -- singers -- to connect with our fans on a personal level. The idea of being on a virtual date with them fills me with excitement.”
Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval, Tere Naal’s lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. Composed by Darshan Raval, the song presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series released on 18th May on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
