Composer Sajid Wajid's latest musical venture 'Taaleem Music' comes up with new tracks!

MUMBAI: In a hard time of Pendamic music director duo, Sajid-Wajid leaving no bars to motivate the society and create positiveness through their music. Therefore, they recently launched a new music channel, Taaleem Music, which is meant to showcase some different music apart from Bollywood. Recently, their channel came up with two inspirational and happening songs Tere Saath Hain Hum and Eid Mubarak. The started brainchild Taaleem Studio by Sajid Wajid, now they are all set with Taaleem Music channel, which has released these soulful tracks.
During the time of COVID, when you are not free to go around and meet your loved ones, therefore, to keep people entertained in a unique form of music Sajid-Wajid showcased Taaleem Music Channel. Stating the deepness of their move, as per Sajid, "We have just opened our new channel Taaleem Music. During this tough time of COVID, we wanted to do something different, besides Bollywood music. This time we headed with some unique form of music including folk, Qawwalis, and more. We are all set to give good quality music with the best musicians. Taaleem is a platform for a lot of talented people, please walk in, this is your house. We would love to collaborate with new talent, new musicians. We have our studio called Taaleem Studio. Basically, Taaleem means, Seekho, sikhao aur gungunao, so this is our motto. So, let’s altogether stay strong and keep yourself positive with the entertainment world of Taaleem Music."
Well, Taaleem Music channel' first song called Tere Saath Hain Hum is sung in collaboration with various b'town artists, composed by Sajid Wajid and written by Kunaal Vermaa. Whereas, Eid Mubarak is sung by Javed Ali and written by Danish Sabri. So! It is time to head up and subscribe to the channel on YouTube and enjoy the essence of real music.
