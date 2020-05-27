Billie Eilish shared a short film 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has released a short film titled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" on social media, Tuesday, May 27 letting the people know its not her responsible of what people think.
The film, which was made by Eilish herself, initially premiered on the first night of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour in Miami earlier this year. The tour was then postponed following restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch here:
The 18-year-old shared a short film in which she candidly speaks of the judgement she faces from the public about the way she chooses to dress and how she chooses to flaunt her body.
The singer has often used her platform as one of the current biggest pop stars to discuss how toxic body shaming can be.
Last year, Billie explained in a Calvin Klein ad that the reason she wears baggy clothes is to avoid body shaming. "I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?"
She opened up about struggling with body image issues in an interview with Vogue. "I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one. I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short".
