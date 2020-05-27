Asses Kaur releases a new track 'Wanga Kaaliyan' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Asses Kaur, an immensely talented and the most versatile singer of the Bollywood fraternity collaborates with VYRL Originals for the 3rd time for the release of their latest non-film song ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’.

Known for the voice behind the superhit tracks ‘Ve Maahi’, ‘Akh Lade Jaave’ ‘Makhna’ and many more, Asees brings to you ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’, a fun and energetic song with pop and desi tunes set against signature Punjabi beats. Asees Kaur adds her lively and high-spirited voice to this song, which has been beautifully penned by Raj Fatehpur, the track is composed by Vikas and produced by Sunny Vik, marking this as another successful collaboration of the trio (Raj Fatehpur, Vikas and Sunny Vik) in the industry.

Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun song which highlights the desires and attention a girl seeks for in a relationship. The song describes the quintessential things a girl expects her lover to do with her, from romantic conversations to taking her shopping, to traveling the world and at large the consistent request she has to spend quality time together. These cute banters are portrayed in a cheeky and playful animated lyric video bringing a festive vibrancy to it.

Excited about the release of Wanga Kaaliyan, Asees Kaur commented, “Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun, peppy song and I feel people will connect with it & dance along. I have always wanted to sing a Punjabi dance song and when I heard the idea of doing ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’ with the trio - Raj Fatehpur, Vikas & Sunny Vik, I was super stoked. It will be a dream come true to see people dance on Wanga Kaaliyan at weddings. I would also like to extend my thanks to the VYRL Originals, for me they are more than a label, they're my family.”

Sharing his thoughts on ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said,” Asees is a brilliant artist & one of the finest voices amongst today’s generation of singers. I’m super excited for her next release on VYRL Originals and I am sure that this song will bring some much needed cheer & positivity in this difficult time!”

