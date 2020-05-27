RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 May 2020 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Asses Kaur releases a new track 'Wanga Kaaliyan' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Asses Kaur, an immensely talented and the most versatile singer of the Bollywood fraternity collaborates with VYRL Originals for the 3rd time for the release of their latest non-film song ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’.

Known for the voice behind the superhit tracks ‘Ve Maahi’, ‘Akh Lade Jaave’ ‘Makhna’ and many more, Asees brings to you ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’, a fun and energetic song with pop and desi tunes set against signature Punjabi beats. Asees Kaur adds her lively and high-spirited voice to this song, which has been beautifully penned by Raj Fatehpur, the track is composed by Vikas and produced by Sunny Vik, marking this as another successful collaboration of the trio (Raj Fatehpur, Vikas and Sunny Vik) in the industry.

Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun song which highlights the desires and attention a girl seeks for in a relationship. The song describes the quintessential things a girl expects her lover to do with her, from romantic conversations to taking her shopping, to traveling the world and at large the consistent request she has to spend quality time together. These cute banters are portrayed in a cheeky and playful animated lyric video bringing a festive vibrancy to it.

Excited about the release of Wanga Kaaliyan, Asees Kaur commented, “Wanga Kaaliyan is a fun, peppy song and I feel people will connect with it & dance along. I have always wanted to sing a Punjabi dance song and when I heard the idea of doing ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’ with the trio - Raj Fatehpur, Vikas & Sunny Vik, I was super stoked. It will be a dream come true to see people dance on Wanga Kaaliyan at weddings. I would also like to extend my thanks to the VYRL Originals, for me they are more than a label, they're my family.”

Sharing his thoughts on ‘Wanga Kaaliyan’, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said,” Asees is a brilliant artist & one of the finest voices amongst today’s generation of singers. I’m super excited for her next release on VYRL Originals and I am sure that this song will bring some much needed cheer & positivity in this difficult time!”

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Asses Kaur Wanga Kaaliyan VYRL Originals Ve Maahi Akh Lade Jaave Makhna
Related news
News | 11 May 2020

Avkash Mann drops an exclusive audio sneak-peek of his upcoming release ‘Jatt Di Star’ with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Avkash Mann, a trailblazing young new artist and the son of the legendary Punjabi singer and actor, Harbhajan Mann; has just announced the release date and an exclusive audio sneak peek of his second Punjabi single ‘Jatt Di Star’ on 14th May 2020 with VYRL Originals.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel team up for 'Baat Nahi Karni'

MUMBAI: Asees Kaur of ‘Maahi ve’ and Makhna fame has teamed up with Goldie Sohel for a soulful melody ‘Baat nahi karni’ launched by TM music.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2020

Vishal Mishra shares his personal experience working for "Aaj Bhi"

MUMBAI: Multitalented, Vishal Mishra cannot keep calm and has recently released song “Aaj Bhi” under VYRL Originals where he said this is the most 'personal' song he has ever worked on.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2020

Asees Kaur: I'm trying to play keyboard along with my songs amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Asees Kaur known for her versatile singing and her powerful voice has shared that she is doing a productive thing during the 21-Day lockdown due to COVID-19, “I’m trying to play keyboard along with my songs, and staying inside my house like everyone else.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2020

Akull on the journey of becoming the next big music sensation of the country

MUMBAI: After the mega-success of ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I Love You’, VYRL Originals brings to you a soulful rendition of Akull’s ‘Laal Chunariya’. The multi-faceted artist has created a unique sound for himself which resonates with his identity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

News
Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.read more

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
After 'Photo' in 'Luka Chuppi', Karan Sehmbi and Nirmaan out with new single

MUMBAI: Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan are back together with a new song, after delivering the hit number "Photo" in the 2019 film, "Luka...read more

2
Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today. Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood '...read more

3
'Break The Chain' by ad filmmaker Achyut Parelkar is the anthem of our times

MUMBAI: The current global pandemic has thrown the world into completely uncharted waters. ‘Break The Chain’ is the mantra which every nation has...read more

4
David Guetta invites fans to join online rooms as he hosts New York's largest at home dance party with "United At Home" livestream

MUMBAI: David Guetta will host a live stream performance at  New York City's most iconic, undisclosed location on May 30th. Fans can now register to...read more

5
Swadesi's New Single Mahamaari - Out Now

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based multilingual crew Swadesi return with a gritty single that takes a critical, in-depth look at how Indian society has reacted to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group