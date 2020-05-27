RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 May 2020 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

After 'Photo' in 'Luka Chuppi', Karan Sehmbi and Nirmaan out with new single

MUMBAI: Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan are back together with a new song, after delivering the hit number "Photo" in the 2019 film, "Luka Chuppi".

Their new single is called "Aameen" and, commenting on the new song, Karan said: "'Aameen' is a beautiful and soothing track and I think the audience will enjoy it. We had shot the video of the song just a few days before the lockdown and we are glad that the final product is just as we had envisaged."

Karan has sung the track and he also features in the video along with the TV actress Heli Daruwala.

The song is available on YouTube.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Karan Sehmbi lyricist Nirmaan photo Luka Chuppi
Related news
News | 26 May 2020

Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date, which they went to over the Memorial weekend in 2018.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Warda Nadiadwala and writer-director Farhad Samji came together with a song to thank the frontline workers

MUMBAI: Film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife ties up with writer-director Farhad Samji to thank all the frontline warriors of India, with a song titled 'Yeh ZIndagi'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok video shows the new way of partying during pandemic

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of COVID-19, many flouters have been reportread more

News
Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers.read more

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today. Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood '...read more

2
'Break The Chain' by ad filmmaker Achyut Parelkar is the anthem of our times

MUMBAI: The current global pandemic has thrown the world into completely uncharted waters. ‘Break The Chain’ is the mantra which every nation has...read more

3
David Guetta invites fans to join online rooms as he hosts New York's largest at home dance party with "United At Home" livestream

MUMBAI: David Guetta will host a live stream performance at  New York City's most iconic, undisclosed location on May 30th. Fans can now register to...read more

4
Swadesi's New Single Mahamaari - Out Now

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based multilingual crew Swadesi return with a gritty single that takes a critical, in-depth look at how Indian society has reacted to...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group