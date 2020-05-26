RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2020 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.

According to the research the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Sunday, May 24 to share a snippet of the dark and haunting take on her 2017 Reputation track, which was debuted that same evening during the BBC spy drama.

"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift tweeted.

Streaming services credit the mysterious cover to the group Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, with Jack Antonoff and Nils Sjöberg listed as producers.

Swift's original version of "Look What You Made Me Do" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2017.

Tags
Singer Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Killing Eve Jack Antonoff Nils Sjöberg
Related news
News | 26 May 2020

Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date, which they went to over the Memorial weekend in 2018.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Warda Nadiadwala and writer-director Farhad Samji came together with a song to thank the frontline workers

MUMBAI: Film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife ties up with writer-director Farhad Samji to thank all the frontline warriors of India, with a song titled 'Yeh ZIndagi'.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Jason Derulo turns Spider-Man for TikTok challenge

MUMBAI: After losing his front teeth while attempting a TikTok challenge, singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits like "Wiggle" and "Talk dirty", gave a superhero twist to entertain fans on the short-form content platform.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today. Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood '...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date,...read more

3
Naya Hindustan - The COVID-19 anthem produced by Nihilent touches the soul and captures India's unity in diversity

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. For the last two months, the lockdown in India has altered the lives...read more

4
MTV Beats Sessions from home has a special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers

MUMBAI: MTV Beats Sessions from home gives a chance to music lovers to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs.While our...read more

5
Ministry of Sound lock in Diplo, DJ EZ, Solardo & more for first ever 'Ministry Weekender' live stream

MUMBAI: Globally renowned brand and UK label Ministry of Sound has announced the inaugural ‘Ministry Weekender' live stream, with an array of dance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group