Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.
According to the research the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Sunday, May 24 to share a snippet of the dark and haunting take on her 2017 Reputation track, which was debuted that same evening during the BBC spy drama.
"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift tweeted.
Streaming services credit the mysterious cover to the group Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, with Jack Antonoff and Nils Sjöberg listed as producers.
Swift's original version of "Look What You Made Me Do" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2017.
MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more
MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more
MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more
MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more
MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more
MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today. Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood '...read more
MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date,...read more
MUMBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. For the last two months, the lockdown in India has altered the lives...read more
MUMBAI: MTV Beats Sessions from home gives a chance to music lovers to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs.While our...read more
MUMBAI: Globally renowned brand and UK label Ministry of Sound has announced the inaugural ‘Ministry Weekender' live stream, with an array of dance...read more