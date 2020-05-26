Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.

According to the research the 30-year-old pop star took to Twitter on Sunday, May 24 to share a snippet of the dark and haunting take on her 2017 Reputation track, which was debuted that same evening during the BBC spy drama.

"VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" Swift tweeted.

Streaming services credit the mysterious cover to the group Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, with Jack Antonoff and Nils Sjöberg listed as producers.

Swift's original version of "Look What You Made Me Do" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2017.