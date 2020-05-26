RadioandMusic
News |  26 May 2020 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Karan Sehmbi and lyricist Nirmaan join hands once again after the success of 'Main Dekhu Teri Photo'

MUMBAI: The duo has come up with their new single 'Aameen' which is releases today.

Popular Singer Karan Sehmbi whose last outing from Bollywood 'Main Dekhi Teri Photo' from Kartik Aryan Starrer 'Luka Chuppi' was an instant hit, has now come up with his new single 'Aameen' which released today. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song are written by Nirmaan who was also the lyricist for ‘main dekhu teri photo’. Nirmaan has also composed the track.

Aameen is an out and out love song and will surely strike a cord with the listeners with its melodious tone. Considering that their previous track was a chartbuster, the makers haven’t left any stone unturned with this one, Karan has sung the track beautifully and he will be also featuring in the video along with the TV heartthrob Heli Daruwala.

Commenting on the same, Nushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label says "Karan Sehmbi and Nirmaan are amazing musicians and to work with such talents is always a great experience. We at Indie Music Label always support good independent music and when we heard this track, we knew it was a winner. The song also features TV actress Heli Daruwala who has worked with us previously in Darshan Raval's hit track 'Dil Mera Blast'.

Commenting on the same, Karan Says "Aameen is beautiful and soothing track and I think the audiences will enjoy it. We had shot the video of the song just few days before the Lockdown and we are glad that the final product is just as we had envisaged.”

The song was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on 26th May.

