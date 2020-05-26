Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date, which they went to over the Memorial weekend in 2018.
Posting a picture of herself with Nick at Dodgers Stadium, Priyanka wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."
Meanwhile the 'Jealous' singer dropped a cute picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years".
In the comments section, Priyanka dropped a few hearts and wrote: "I love you jaan... Best decision of my life."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied their knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Ralph Lauren was the official couturier for the Church wedding, while Sabyasachi designed the outfits for the Hindu ceremony.
