MTV Beats Sessions from home has a special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers

MUMBAI: MTV Beats Sessions from home gives a chance to music lovers to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs.
While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus, MTV Beats Sessions from home has a spectacular special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers as music is food for the soul, to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs and groove along with their favorite artists like Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh and more amazing singers.
Luckily, as part of a spectacular special Lockdown programming line-up, MTV Beats Sessions from Home gives a chance bringing comfort music to your homes on the 28th May, will be the renowned singer Shilpa Rao who will perform on some of the most loved songs like “Kalank title track”, “Tose Naina”, “Aaj Jaane ki zidd” and more.
While performing, Shilpa delves into her life at home during lockdown and how grateful she is to be home with her family along with some unveiling of what her day looks like in a fun rapid fire, MTV Beats Wants To Know. Wanna find out which question leaves her tongue tied?
Tune in to MTV Beats Sessions from home this Thursday at 12PM only on MTV Beats.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more
MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more
MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more
MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more
MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more
MUMBAI: Globally renowned brand and UK label Ministry of Sound has announced the inaugural ‘Ministry Weekender' live stream, with an array of dance...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video...read more
MUMBAI: It’s a big congratulation to BTS, the music video of “Fake Love” has surpassed 700 million views in YouTube According to BTS's agency Big Hit...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.After "Genda phool",...read more
MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip...read more