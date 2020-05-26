RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  26 May 2020 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Beats Sessions from home has a special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers

MUMBAI: MTV Beats Sessions from home gives a chance to music lovers to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus, MTV Beats Sessions from home has a spectacular special Lockdown programming line-up to music lovers as music is food for the soul, to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s most popular songs and groove along with their favorite artists like Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh and more amazing singers.

Luckily, as part of a spectacular special Lockdown programming line-up, MTV Beats Sessions from Home gives a chance bringing comfort music to your homes on the 28th May, will be the renowned singer Shilpa Rao who will perform on some of the most loved songs like “Kalank title track”, “Tose Naina”, “Aaj Jaane ki zidd” and more.

While performing, Shilpa delves into her life at home during lockdown and how grateful she is to be home with her family along with some unveiling of what her day looks like in a fun rapid fire, MTV Beats Wants To Know. Wanna find out which question leaves her tongue tied?

Tune in to MTV Beats Sessions from home this Thursday at 12PM only on MTV Beats.

