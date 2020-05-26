Ministry of Sound lock in Diplo, DJ EZ, Solardo & more for first ever 'Ministry Weekender' live stream

MUMBAI: Globally renowned brand and UK label Ministry of Sound has announced the inaugural ‘Ministry Weekender' live stream, with an array of dance music A-listers locked in to perform.

Taking place on 29-30th May, the unique digital event will feature live streams and audio sets from huge artists including Diplo, DJ EZ, Solardo, Paul Woolford, Waze & Odyssey, MK, Sigala, Regard, Bklava and more.

The two-day event will also help raise funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund, which helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing pandemic. With viewers encouraged to donate to the cause, ‘Ministry Weekender’ partner YouTube will match $2 for every $1 dollar raised during the stream.

One of the best-loved and most recognisable music brands on the planet, Ministry of Sound continues to thrive after nearly 30 years in the game. The record label wing has recently clocked a string of huge chart successes - UK #1 single ‘Roses’ by SAINt JHN (Imanbek Remix), UK #2 Doja Cat - ‘Say So’, plus Top 10s Regard - ‘Ride It’, Sigala & Becky Hill - ‘Wish You Well’ and Riton x Oliver Heldens - ‘Turn Me On. With more exciting tunes from the likes of Armand Van Helden, Paul Woolford, Maceo Plex, Solardo, Eric Prydz, London Grammar and Joey Bada$$ lined up for release later in the year, Ministry Of Sound are pioneers of electronic music in the UK and beyond.

With festival season cancelled this year, the first ever ‘Ministry Weekender’ is set to bring the rave into the homes of dance music lovers worldwide.

A-Z Full Line Up

A-Trak

Arielle Free

Bklava

Dance System

Diplo

DJ EZ

Franky Wah

India Jordan

James Hype

KC Lights

Klangkarussell

Leftwing : Kody

Majestic

MK

Paul Woolford

Pete Tong

Regard

Sigala

Solardo

Waze & Odyssey