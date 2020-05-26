RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2020 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Jenner is back with TikTok lip-syncing

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip-syncs her sisters' lines on TikTok.

This time, Jenner performed Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's absurd argument about WiFi with her close friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. This isn't Karanikolaou's first time joining Jenner for a re-enactment either; she played Kendall Jenner last time.

Kylie has made re-enacting absurd Keeping Up With the Kardashians arguments part of her TikTok brand. In her last one, Jenner and Karanikolaou performed Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner's "you're cute jeans" fight.

The latest to join the league is the Patience Challenge. As a part of this challenge, a person has to put a favourite snack or any food item in front of their children or pet and ask them not to eat that item until he/she arrives. A camera is placed in the said room to record the reaction of the child or the pet.

Celebrity Kylie Jenner has also taken part in this challenge. Her daughter Stormy can be seen featuring in the video. She captioned the adorable clip as, “omg my BABYYY i had to take part in this challenge.”

Majority of the entries of this challenge have been shared across social media platforms.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Kylie Jenner TikTok Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Anastasia
Related news
News | 26 May 2020

Jason Derulo turns Spider-Man for TikTok challenge

MUMBAI: After losing his front teeth while attempting a TikTok challenge, singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits like "Wiggle" and "Talk dirty", gave a superhero twist to entertain fans on the short-form content platform.

read more
News | 22 May 2020

Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve slept with calling Kylie a "side piece" and using her as a point of reference.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

Miley Cyrus's quarantine haircut 'pixie mullet' and she loves it

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus changed up her hair in quarantine getting the hairstyle of her dreams, and the cut is one of the most unique to come out of this era. Miley's mother Tish Cyrus worked with Miley's hairstylist Sally Hershberger to cut and style Miley's hair into a pixie mullet.

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Sameeksha Sud - The girl with a billion hearts!

MUMBAI: Popular social media trio, Teen Tigada’s creator, Sameeksha Sud broke into the coveted TikTok Billionaire’s Club - touching 1 Billion Hearts on the social media platform. Sameeksha is now at No.

read more
News | 09 May 2020

Paltrow, Kutcher, Jenners among celebs in Bieber and Grande's new video

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, reality TV siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, singers Demi Lovato and Michael Buble, and Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher with wife Mila Kunis are among the big names in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new "Stuck with you" music video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days. "Wherever there are...read more

2
Selena Gomez sends uplifting message to students from immigrant families

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video...read more

3
Rising new talent in independent cinema, writer and lyricist Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of...read more

4
'Bhaag Corona': TV artistes unite for video of rap song

MUMBAI: Telly stars Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Malhotra, Abhinav Shukla, Kamya Panjabi, Giaa Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Donal Bisht and Helly Shah...read more

5
Jason Derulo turns Spider-Man for TikTok challenge

MUMBAI: After losing his front teeth while attempting a TikTok challenge, singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits like "Wiggle" and "Talk...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group