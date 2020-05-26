Kylie Jenner is back with TikTok lip-syncing

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip-syncs her sisters' lines on TikTok.
This time, Jenner performed Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's absurd argument about WiFi with her close friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. This isn't Karanikolaou's first time joining Jenner for a re-enactment either; she played Kendall Jenner last time.
Kylie has made re-enacting absurd Keeping Up With the Kardashians arguments part of her TikTok brand. In her last one, Jenner and Karanikolaou performed Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner's "you're cute jeans" fight.
The latest to join the league is the Patience Challenge. As a part of this challenge, a person has to put a favourite snack or any food item in front of their children or pet and ask them not to eat that item until he/she arrives. A camera is placed in the said room to record the reaction of the child or the pet.
Celebrity Kylie Jenner has also taken part in this challenge. Her daughter Stormy can be seen featuring in the video. She captioned the adorable clip as, “omg my BABYYY i had to take part in this challenge.”
Majority of the entries of this challenge have been shared across social media platforms.
