RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2020 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

BTS's "Fake Love" has surpassed 700 million YouTube views

MUMBAI: It’s a big congratulation to BTS, the music video of “Fake Love” has surpassed 700 million views in YouTube

According to BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment, the music video for the single, which was the title track on the group's 3rd full-length album 'Love Yourself: Tear' and originally released in May 2018, hit the 700 million view mark on May 24 at 6:14 PM KST. The music video hit this number only seven months after hitting 600 million views.

Watch here:

"Fake Love" is the third music video to reach 700 million for the group, following "DNA" and "Boy With Luv."

Meanwhile, BTS's other music videos exceeding 100 million views are currently as follows: "DNA" exceeded 900 million views, "Boy With Luv" exceeded 700 million views, "Fire" and "Mic Drop" exceeded 600 million views, "Dope" and "Blood Sweat & Tears" exceeded 500 million views, "Save Me" and "Not Today" exceeded 400 million views, "Boy In Luv" and "Spring Day" exceeded 300 million views, "War Of Hormone" and "I Need U" exceeded 200 million views, and "Danger," "Just One Day," "We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2," "Run," "Serendipity," "Singularity," "No More Dream," and the Kinetic Manifesto film for "On" have exceeded 100 million views.

Tags
BTS Fake Love Boy With Luv Fire mic drop
Related news
News | 07 May 2020

One-month post release, Darshan Raval's Bhula dunga breezes past records set by International pop icons

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ continues to win hearts and set new benchmarks even after a month of its release.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

K-Pop Band Suga to collaborate with IU soon on May

MUMBAI: South Korean K-Pop boyband BTS rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga has given fans an exciting update on the group's new album. Even during the ongoing pandemic, the K-pop group is hard at work on the follow up to Map Of The Soul: 7, which was released in February.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

BTS bags no 1 in Australia with 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

MUMBAI: Popular Korean band has always been in the spot for their blockbuster music hits. Recently they have acquired the number one position on the Australian albums chart with their new album, Map Of The Soul: 7 (Big Hit/Orchard).

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

BTS: Top three biggest debuts on YouTube

MUMBAI: The Korean boy band BTS have surprised their fans with another new Album “Map of the Soul: 7”.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

K-pop superband BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

MUMBAI:  Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.After "Genda phool",...read more

2
Kylie Jenner is back with TikTok lip-syncing

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip...read more

3
Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days. "Wherever there are...read more

4
Selena Gomez sends uplifting message to students from immigrant families

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video...read more

5
Rising new talent in independent cinema, writer and lyricist Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group