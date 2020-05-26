Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.
After "Genda phool", rapper Badshah is out with his new song "Toxic". Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song was shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
" ‘Toxic' is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do," Badshah said.
For the song, Badshah has once again collaborated with singer Payal Dev after "Genda phool".
The song has Badshah and Payal Dev on the vocals. It is written by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev, produced by Aditya Dev.
Talking about the upcoming song, Payal had earlier said: " 'Toxic' was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. 'Genda phool' happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more
MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more
MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more
MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more
MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more
MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip...read more
MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days. "Wherever there are...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video...read more
MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of...read more
MUMBAI: Telly stars Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Malhotra, Abhinav Shukla, Kamya Panjabi, Giaa Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Donal Bisht and Helly Shah...read more