RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2020 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah: 'Toxic' highlights imperfections of relationships

MUMBAI: Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single "Toxic", and hopes the audience like it.

After "Genda phool", rapper Badshah is out with his new song "Toxic". Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song was shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

" ‘Toxic' is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do," Badshah said.

For the song, Badshah has once again collaborated with singer Payal Dev after "Genda phool".

The song has Badshah and Payal Dev on the vocals. It is written by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev, produced by Aditya Dev.

Talking about the upcoming song, Payal had earlier said: " 'Toxic' was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. 'Genda phool' happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer rapper Badshah Genda phool Toxic
Related news
News | 26 May 2020

Taylor Swift shocked about the cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement over a cover of her hit song "Look What You Made Me Do" being featured in a recent episode of “Killing Eve”.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: There's love floating all over the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as couple shared memories from their first date, which they went to over the Memorial weekend in 2018.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Warda Nadiadwala and writer-director Farhad Samji came together with a song to thank the frontline workers

MUMBAI: Film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife ties up with writer-director Farhad Samji to thank all the frontline warriors of India, with a song titled 'Yeh ZIndagi'.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days.

read more
News | 26 May 2020

Badshah's latest 'Toxic' is 'all-out heartbreak' song: Co-singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: After "Genda phool", rapper Badshah is out with his new song "Toxic", once again collaborating with singer-composer Payal Dev, a song Payal describes as an "all-out heartbreak" number.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA raises concerns over the impact of social distancing on the Night Time Economy and events sector

MUMBAI: The Announcement last week from the Government on Departmental Task Forces working with Iread more

News
Times Music's exclusive partner speed records is the 1st Punjabi music label to hit 30 million subscribers

MUMBAI: Times Music is one of India's leading record labels and music publishers, a part of Soutread more

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kylie Jenner is back with TikTok lip-syncing

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner did it again, the young billionaire did her third Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-enactment scene where she dramatically lip...read more

2
Neha Kakkar: Important for singers to be seen

MUMBIA: Neha Kakkar says singers do get their due credit but stressed that it is important for them to be seen these days. "Wherever there are...read more

3
Selena Gomez sends uplifting message to students from immigrant families

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video...read more

4
Rising new talent in independent cinema, writer and lyricist Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of...read more

5
'Bhaag Corona': TV artistes unite for video of rap song

MUMBAI: Telly stars Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Malhotra, Abhinav Shukla, Kamya Panjabi, Giaa Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Donal Bisht and Helly Shah...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group