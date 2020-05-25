Shaarib-Toshi pay tribute to ''Corona Warriors” with new song "Vande Mataram- Ek Salaam Yodhaon Ko"

MUMBAI: Singers Shaarib-Toshi have paid tribute to healthcare, sanitation workers who are working relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

They hope their new song "Vande Mataram- Ek Salaam Yodhaon Ko", serves as a motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "We should respect the efforts of doctors, policemen, sanitization workers and all those who are risking their lives to keep us safe," they said.

The initiative is spearheaded by Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan “Music is the best way draw attention to any cause. I am honoured to be a part of this initiative. It’s a beautiful song which will spread a lot of positivity”

The makers of the song have decided that to donate the revenues of the song to "I love Mumbai Foundation" of Rahul N Kanal & CM Relief Fund. Rahul has also been active with organization I Love Mumbai Foundation and being hangrry these tough times we are happy to help in every way possible”

This initiative is also Supported by Digiana group Madhya Pradesh,Tejinder Singh Ghumman, CMD, “A great initiative. Happy to support it. We need more such men to come up with such noble initiatives to help people in need”

Through the song, Shaarib-Toshi have requested everyone to battle this pandemic together and remain safe. "It is a small and humble effort from our side to bring a little light, hope and a wave of positivity in the lives of millions of people who are so bravely facing the darkness that this pandemic has brought," they said.

Directed by- Preeti Singh, Produced by- Tushar Rothe and Sameer Awasthee for Mantramugdh Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Lyrics by - Kalim Shaikh, the song has been sung and composed by Shaarib -Toshi.

Song is available in all leading digital music stores.