RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2020 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez sends uplifting message to students from immigrant families

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video message.

The “Rare” hit maker took the time to film a short speech from home to mark the accomplishments of high school and college students as part of the “Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement” on Saturday, May 23.

"I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real, and it's very real to all the families and all of you and your communities," Gomez said.

“I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story. When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs.”

“I’m a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family’s journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today,” she added.

“Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds.”

“I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be,” she concluded.

Tags
Selena Gomez rare
Related news
News | 18 May 2020

Justin Bieber wishes he had ‘saved' himself for wife Hailey

MUMBAI: Looking back at his bachelor days, singer Justin Bieber shared that he would have done a few things differently, including having sex before marriage.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Selena Gomez doesn’t wanna lose the feeling of inspiration

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez to promote her latest collection with the brand and dish about life in quarantine said during a new interview with Puma uploaded on Thursday May 7.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Selena Gomez to host quarantine cooking show

MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show, where she will dish out a few treats.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Lockdown diaries: Selena Gomez working on new music

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Selena Gomez has set up a small studio at her home, and is working on new music. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her home recording studio, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez already picked her wedding band

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is also quarantine like any of us, as a safety precaution set by the Government, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles quarantine fitness bike ride with Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande

MUMBAI: Harry Styles was seen enjoying his daily exercise while out on a bike ride around Malibu with Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande.'The Adore You'...read more

2
Rising new talent in independent cinema, writer and lyricist Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Main Suneya' promises to be a heart wrenching song

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk has fast become a name to reckon with in the Punjabi music landscape and today the singer-actor’s name is counted among the top...read more

4
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrates a quarantine six-year anniversary

MUMBAI: Singer Kanye West and Kim Kardashian said their vows on May 24, 2014 and on Sunday 2020 they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary....read more

5
Jay Hardway Brings The 'Vibes'

MUMBAI: Wasting no time in releasing his next hit, Jay Hardway returns with dance perfection, ‘Vibes’. Jay is unmistakingly making 2020 his year...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group