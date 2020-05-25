Selena Gomez sends uplifting message to students from immigrant families

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez came forward with a powerful message honouring this year's graduates who are part of immigrant families with a special video message.
The “Rare” hit maker took the time to film a short speech from home to mark the accomplishments of high school and college students as part of the “Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement” on Saturday, May 23.
"I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real, and it's very real to all the families and all of you and your communities," Gomez said.
“I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story. When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs.”
“I’m a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family’s journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today,” she added.
“Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds.”
“I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be,” she concluded.
