Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi releases Hindi single "Cage"

MUMBAI: Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' as she releases her new video song 'CAGE'. The song is dedicated towards all artist who might have reached a block during this ongoing COVID Lockdown.

Indie Artist Subhi also received the Individual Artist Program Grant 2020 from Chicago. It's an honor to be a recipient of this grant the second year in a row, from the Department of Culture Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) dedicated to enriching Chicago's artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy.

Well-Known Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who combines the worlds of Hindi folk and American pop to create a captivating sound that is poetic and contemporary released her new song 'Cage' which defines what it takes to deal with this quarantine, especially through a writers point of view.

Subhi says:-

"For me, Cage = writer's block. When I can’t create music, I feel I am in a cage. In a time like this, we are all somehow caged both physically and to some extent mentally. There are times when I feel my thoughts, ideas, and emotions are blocked in some way. It’s as if I am in some sort of rut. Cage is a song about being frustrated when you are blocked from doing something you love. The song also celebrates the joy you get once you break free of these limitations. It’s about me wanting to be free with no psychological strings attached, so I can fly and re-discover myself."

She recently released her new single 'Mehfil' which is a tribute to bringing peace, love, acceptance, respect and equality in all community. It celebrates true love that is unconditional. Love that transcends gender norms, religious boundaries and caste constraints.