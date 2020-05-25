RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2020 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Eid special: Salim Merchant wishes fans with this!!

MUMBAI: On this auspicious occasion of Eid, one of the most popular musician Salim Merchant has showered love for his fans wishing them with a melodious tune that he played on his piano.

The singer has shared this video clip on his Instagram page thanking fans for the love and support that he has received.

Do check it out below.

Well the singer has also released a new song called 'Maalik Mere' this Eid'2020 which is surely going to make you dive right into a space where you will get to experience that inner peace and joy.

Salim known for his incredible music compositions and voice has enthralled the audience each time with his energetic gigs. His songs still create that bubble of happiness you won't forget and Maalik Mere is just another example of it.

Do check the song out here:

Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com.

Tags
Salim Merchant Eid Mubarak music
Related news
News | 25 May 2020

Rising new talent in independent cinema, writer and lyricist Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey would often be confused with the acclaimed Bollywood director of the same name but in recent months Neeraj, as one of independent cinema’s up-and-coming writers has lined up an enviable body of work that should put to rest any confusion.

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Shaarib-Toshi pay tribute to ''Corona Warriors” with new song "Vande Mataram- Ek Salaam Yodhaon Ko"

MUMBAI: Singers Shaarib-Toshi have paid tribute to healthcare, sanitation workers who are working relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi releases Hindi single "Cage"

MUMBAI: Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' as she releases her new video song 'CAGE'. The song is dedicated towards all artist who might have reached a block during this ongoing COVID Lockdown.

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Indian music giant & one of India's most admired music company Tips music songs will not be available on Gaana music app anymore

MUMBAI: During one of the worst crisis situations being faced by India & rest of the world it’s a sad & double whammy news for the millions of music lovers that India’s leading music app Ganna failed to renew its licensing deal with Tips and which has resulted in takedown of Tips’s conte

read more
News | 25 May 2020

Be YouNick's music series #BalconyBlues on Instagram vows to blow off your lockdown woes

MUMBAI: When it comes to subtle humor with a blend of music, digital content creator BeYouNick knows how to steal the show effortlessly. With the lockdown imposed, Nick has taken to music to keep the fun alive for himself and his users.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Streamin' Music Group (SMG) is now launched in India

MUMBAI: Amid coronavirus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers.read more

News
Best handy music players to give you party vibes

MUMBAI: Sony and music are a match made in heaven.read more

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shaarib-Toshi pay tribute to ''Corona Warriors” with new song "Vande Mataram- Ek Salaam Yodhaon Ko"

MUMBAI: Singers Shaarib-Toshi have paid tribute to healthcare, sanitation workers who are working relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic. They...read more

2
Indian music giant & one of India's most admired music company Tips music songs will not be available on Gaana music app anymore

MUMBAI: During one of the worst crisis situations being faced by India & rest of the world it’s a sad & double whammy news for the millions...read more

3
Asha Bhosle: Testing time teaching us power of togetherness

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Asha Bhosle, who made her debut in the digital world with her official YouTube channel recently, says that the...read more

4
Jay Hardway Brings The 'Vibes'

MUMBAI: Wasting no time in releasing his next hit, Jay Hardway returns with dance perfection, ‘Vibes’. Jay is unmistakingly making 2020 his year...read more

5
Harry Styles quarantine fitness bike ride with Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande

MUMBAI: Harry Styles was seen enjoying his daily exercise while out on a bike ride around Malibu with Kaia Gerber’s dad Rande.'The Adore You'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group