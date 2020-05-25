Eid special: Salim Merchant wishes fans with this!!

MUMBAI: On this auspicious occasion of Eid, one of the most popular musician Salim Merchant has showered love for his fans wishing them with a melodious tune that he played on his piano.
The singer has shared this video clip on his Instagram page thanking fans for the love and support that he has received.
Do check it out below.
Well the singer has also released a new song called 'Maalik Mere' this Eid'2020 which is surely going to make you dive right into a space where you will get to experience that inner peace and joy.
Salim known for his incredible music compositions and voice has enthralled the audience each time with his energetic gigs. His songs still create that bubble of happiness you won't forget and Maalik Mere is just another example of it.
Do check the song out here:
