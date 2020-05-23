Zara Khan: 'Jogan' has a very cool electro house vibe

MUMBAI: Singer- Actress Zara Khan has come out with new song “Jogan” sharing the mic with Yasser Desai which was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, who earlier worked for the song “Khud se zyada”.

“Jogan” gives her Happiness and she wanted to be apart of a sound that gives a very happy vibe.

“Well social distancing is what I’ll say to that, (she laughed) it was amazing Yassers voice was just what the track needed I personally love his texture and tone so I’m really happy that he’s apart of this song” the singer expressed sharing the mic with Yasser Desai.

“Jogan” has a very cool electro house vibe which she personally loved and the song has a very happy uplifting energetic vibe said Zara. “I’m very happy as it’s picking up really quick which is very encouraging since it’s my second single”.

Watch here:

Carrying the legacy of her family both in acting and musically, Zara Khan said that It’s what u see, trying to do both as she enjoys both the crafts very passionately. Its not a difficult task to balance her music and acting career.

The singer just wrapped up on a film directed by Vikas Khanna “Imaginary rain”. “Getting to work with Shabana Azmi ji on that was an amazing experience” she said.

When it comes to music, she’s looking forward to collab with some amazing artists and since she’s so passionate about both the crafts it doesn’t seem difficult because, she stated, “when you’re paid to do what u love you’re blessed”

“I just wanna say THANK YOU, it’s being so well received by listeners without an actual video and even the lyrical video is being so well appreciated for its creatives that I really just wanna genuinely thank the audiences for showing so much love to Jogan” Zara concluded.

