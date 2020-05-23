RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2020 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan is honoured to pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Shaan is gearing up pay tributes to late actors Rish Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on the upcoming concert "Ek Desh Ek Raag", which is part of the 25-year celebration of the reality music show, "Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa".

"Ek Desh Ek Raag" will start on May 23 with a 25-hour digital music marathon. The 25-year celebration gala will culminate in a grand "Ek Desh Ek Raag" concert on May 24, which will start at 7pm, and will be aired in 10 national languages across 19 ZEE channels. It will feature some of the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, who will sing from the confines of their homes.

During the show, the audience will get to see old footages from "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" featuring Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the Hindi film industry and the country as a whole, on consecutive days, lost two legendary actors. Rishi ji and Irrfan never ceased to take charge and re-define set boundaries. As actors, they took their artistic liberty and went on to create masterpieces. I'm glad that a platform like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', during such critical times and on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, is paying such a mega tribute to these legends," said Shaan.

He added: "There is no better way to give a tribute to any artiste than to celebrate their work and that's what we are trying to do. I have been a massive fan of Rishi Kapoor's work. I have grown up listening to songs featuring him and I must say he's inspired me as an artist. Irrfan was an incredible human being too and I am honoured that I could do my bit in paying a tribute to them through ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag'."

The singer will be joined by other artistes like Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Richa Sharma among others.

Apart from Shaan, previous "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" former contestant Debojit Saha and Sanchita Bhattacharya have also collaborated to perform a Rishi Kapoor medley of ‘Main shayar toh nahi', ‘Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho' and ‘Ek main aur ek tu' as a tribute to the late actor.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Debojit Saha Shaan
Related news
News | 23 May 2020

Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik creating new version of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' title track

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik and his brother, singer Armaan Malik, are collaborating to create a new version of the classic title track of the singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa", which turns 25 this year.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Shaan, " I used to wake up at times and shout, 'Welcome everybody to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa"

MUMBAI: While humanity strives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, we need a strong force to bind us as a collective and inspire us, as a community, to rally and support the front-line care-givers and workers who have toiled selflessly for the greater good.  And there is nothing better

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Shaan recalls his days of 'natural' show hosting

MUMBAI: Singer-anchor Shaan is preparing to host the grand fundraising concert "Ek Desh, Ek Raag", which will celebrate 25 years of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". Looking back, he has shared some interesting anecdotes from his hosting days in 2002.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali unite for COVID-19 anthem

MUMBAI: Music stars Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali come together to salute the spirit of the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic through their anthem "Hum honge kamiyaab".

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Singer Pallavi Baberwal gives a tribute to the legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor by singing medley of their songs

MUMBAI: Pallavi Baberwal is an Independent Artist, a Performer and a talented Vocalist. Apart from working as a full-time musician, she is also a Clinical Music Therapist, helping in healing especially abled people through the power of music!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer B Praak brings to you the cover of Sach Kah Raha Hai Deewana on his fans requests

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak who could easily be called the voice of people who have experienced heart breaks has his hands full with an array of...read more

2
Oliver Heldens debuts on Toolroom Records with new single 'Rave Machine'

MUMBAI: A globally-renowned figure within electronic music, with remixes for the likes of The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, David Guetta through to...read more

3
Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve...read more

4
Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik creating new version of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' title track

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik and his brother, singer Armaan Malik, are collaborating to create a new version of the classic title track of the...read more

5
Hailey Baldwin reveals she snuck out of the house on first date with Justin

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seen at the London Eye on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.During Justin and Hailey Bieber's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group