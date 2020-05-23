RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2020 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Roshan talks about the 'Full Power' factor of independent artists with the singer Pallavi Baberwal

MUMBAI: Indie artists have been around for decades. But in recent times they've completely become a part of the music industry and are surely taking over the world of music by a storm. They have become a powerful community of artists with their unique outlook towards music.

RJ Roshan is not just known for his full power nature and stimulating presence but also for his initiative of supporting new and true talents on his radio show, 'Sunday Spotlight' on Fever 104 FM by providing them with a platform to perform. Even the lockdown couldn't get his spirits low. Every Sunday, he goes live on Instagram, where he sets the stage for his Talent Brigade. Aspiring artists from all over India showcase their talent here. After his fun musical interaction with Zaman Khan, this time he went live with the talented singer Pallavi Baberwal, who has been amazing us with her magical voice.

RJ Roshan has always been vocal about his love and respect for new and independent talents. "The best thing I like about independent artists is that each of them have a Full Power quality. When they create, they make sure their music is different and unique. Pallavi added another facet to the conversation when she spoke about artists who do covers. "It depends on the artists how much they can bring out of the art; while creating a cover how much creativity they can put in. Creative input surely adds on to the flavour of any song," said Pallavi Baberwal.

"A true talent just needs the spotlight and a good platform to showcase his/her talent," added RJ Roshan. In agreement Pallavi replied, "Having a great audience who is interested and genuinely listens to your music is all that an artist needs." The conversation was inspiring and musical which made it beautiful. During this lockdown we are sure RJ Roshan is going to make our days musical with amazing talents just like always.

Tags
RJ Roshan Pallavi Baberwal Zaman Khan Singer
Related news
News | 23 May 2020

Hailey Baldwin reveals she snuck out of the house on first date with Justin

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seen at the London Eye on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.During Justin and Hailey Bieber's Facebook Live session for their latest The Biebers on Watch instalment on Friday (May 22), the couple reminisced on their first kiss.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ music video serves fierce look

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s first debut collaboration “Rain On Me” is turning out to be a massive hit. The music video was released on Friday, May 22 and it has caught fans drooling into the fierce look of the duo.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Felix Jaehn releases new remix of his hit single 'Sicko'

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn has emerged with an energetic remix of his successful crossover track, ‘SICKO’.

read more
News | 22 May 2020

Shehnaaz Gill's father denies rape charge, offers CCTV footage as proof

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer and " Bigg Boss 13" finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him.

read more
News | 22 May 2020

Singer B Praak brings to you the cover of Sach Kah Raha Hai Deewana on his fans requests

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak who could easily be called the voice of people who have experienced heart breaks has his hands full with an array of independent and Bollywood songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

News
BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shaan is honoured to pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Shaan is gearing up pay tributes to late actors Rish Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on the upcoming concert "Ek Desh Ek...read more

2
Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve...read more

3
Hailey Baldwin reveals she snuck out of the house on first date with Justin

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seen at the London Eye on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.During Justin and Hailey Bieber's...read more

4
Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik creating new version of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' title track

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik and his brother, singer Armaan Malik, are collaborating to create a new version of the classic title track of the...read more

5
Amazon Prime Video releases hard hitting original track – Toofan Main from Paatal Lok

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video’s Original crime thriller Paatal Lok has received incredible critical acclaim and consumer love since its launch. Adding...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group