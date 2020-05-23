RJ Roshan talks about the 'Full Power' factor of independent artists with the singer Pallavi Baberwal

MUMBAI: Indie artists have been around for decades. But in recent times they've completely become a part of the music industry and are surely taking over the world of music by a storm. They have become a powerful community of artists with their unique outlook towards music.

RJ Roshan is not just known for his full power nature and stimulating presence but also for his initiative of supporting new and true talents on his radio show, 'Sunday Spotlight' on Fever 104 FM by providing them with a platform to perform. Even the lockdown couldn't get his spirits low. Every Sunday, he goes live on Instagram, where he sets the stage for his Talent Brigade. Aspiring artists from all over India showcase their talent here. After his fun musical interaction with Zaman Khan, this time he went live with the talented singer Pallavi Baberwal, who has been amazing us with her magical voice.

RJ Roshan has always been vocal about his love and respect for new and independent talents. "The best thing I like about independent artists is that each of them have a Full Power quality. When they create, they make sure their music is different and unique. Pallavi added another facet to the conversation when she spoke about artists who do covers. "It depends on the artists how much they can bring out of the art; while creating a cover how much creativity they can put in. Creative input surely adds on to the flavour of any song," said Pallavi Baberwal.

"A true talent just needs the spotlight and a good platform to showcase his/her talent," added RJ Roshan. In agreement Pallavi replied, "Having a great audience who is interested and genuinely listens to your music is all that an artist needs." The conversation was inspiring and musical which made it beautiful. During this lockdown we are sure RJ Roshan is going to make our days musical with amazing talents just like always.