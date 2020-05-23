RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2020 16:34 |  By Minal Owal

Music is a powerful way to spread the message: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: Indian singer Shibani Kashyap, who is prominently known for singing a signature tune of the AIR FM channel of All India Radio and Amul India. She also Judged a singing reality show named Bathroom Singer and is noted for her work in the Bollywood film industry.

Shibani recently released #CoronaKoHaiHarana a song which is the need of an hour, portraying a very simple and effective message. The song is composed as well as written by her.

In a random conversation we asked Shibani about her experience of shooting this song during lockdown, talking about it she mentioned, “Since we are in lockdown, we had no access to professional cameras  so my husband, Rajiv Roda shot  the video from his iPhone and came up with a simple yet efficacious concept.”

Adding further, Shibani said, “Rajiv achieved 4 Shibani’s in the same frame doing four different things while being at home. Rishabh Panchal, my co-singer in this song, shot his video from home and sent us the footage which was further edited by our editor Abhishek Sharma. Overall shooting happened to be a pleasurable process in proper isolation, with available technology, maintaining social distance.”

Shibani appears to be super frisky in lockdown while talking about her upcoming projects she spoke about her recent collaboration with Astitva band, she sung, composed and noted lyrics for a jingle of MissMalini’s YouTube series, collaborated with French singer Bryce and also started an Instagram series called #GupShupwithShibaniKashyap.

Shibani describes her music forte as Jazz and Sufi also she loves the whisk of two and as a musician she always believes that music is a powerful way to spread a message. She wishes to collaborate with Arijit Singh & John Mayer in future.

Stay tuned as Shibani has tons of upcoming projects and collaborations to offer in the pipeline.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Spotify's employee to work from home until 2021

MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more

BIG FM retains leadership once again in 35 out of 44 markets as per India readership survey 2019 Q4

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more

YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

