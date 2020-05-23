Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ music video serves fierce look

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s first debut collaboration “Rain On Me” is turning out to be a massive hit. The music video was released on Friday, May 22 and it has caught fans drooling into the fierce look of the duo.
With two great artists like Grande and Gaga coming together, we couldn't have asked for a better combo and were expecting a bit of drama in their song video.
Watch here:
Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lady Gaga shared the link of ‘Rain On Me’ with a caption that read, “One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got.”
Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lady Gaga opened up about the kin of joy she felt on collaborating with Ariana Grande. The 34-year-old Grammy winner also spilled the beans on how her friendship with Ariana blossomed over time.
Lady Gaga was quoted saying, “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number.’ And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually, she called me. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.”
Ariana Grande too, took to her social media handle to announce the song with a caption that read, “this isn’t real but fuck me i love it so much. i love u, u incredible, unstoppable woman @ladygaga one hour ! #rainonme.”
Fans are loving this power duo of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and are already in love with this song that is giving them the much-needed spirit lift-up amid the pandemic. Check out what Twitterati felt about this music video.
MUMBAI: Joining a growing list of tech giants that have expanded their work from home policies oread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more
MUMBAI: Following the early success of their current release ‘Hypnotized’, Purple Disco Machine and hotly tipped Indie newcomers Sophie & The...read more
MUMBAI: It was in 1995 when "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" embarked on a musical journey on the small screen. Since then, the show has transformed and adapted with...read more
MUMBAI: As we collectively work towards emerging from the grips of the worldwide pandemic, Zee TV – India’s leading Hindi general entertainment...read more
MUMBAI: Recently, we have noticed Megan Fox with rap-rock artist Machine Gun Kelly after the split with her husband actor Brian Austin Green, the...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seen at the London Eye on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.During Justin and Hailey Bieber's...read more