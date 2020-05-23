Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ music video serves fierce look

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s first debut collaboration “Rain On Me” is turning out to be a massive hit. The music video was released on Friday, May 22 and it has caught fans drooling into the fierce look of the duo.

With two great artists like Grande and Gaga coming together, we couldn't have asked for a better combo and were expecting a bit of drama in their song video.

Watch here:

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lady Gaga shared the link of ‘Rain On Me’ with a caption that read, “One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got.”

Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lady Gaga opened up about the kin of joy she felt on collaborating with Ariana Grande. The 34-year-old Grammy winner also spilled the beans on how her friendship with Ariana blossomed over time.

Lady Gaga was quoted saying, “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number.’ And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually, she called me. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.”

Ariana Grande too, took to her social media handle to announce the song with a caption that read, “this isn’t real but fuck me i love it so much. i love u, u incredible, unstoppable woman @ladygaga one hour ! #rainonme.”

Fans are loving this power duo of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and are already in love with this song that is giving them the much-needed spirit lift-up amid the pandemic. Check out what Twitterati felt about this music video.