Hailey Baldwin reveals she snuck out of the house on first date with Justin

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber seen at the London Eye on Sept. 18, 2018 in London, England.
During Justin and Hailey Bieber's Facebook Live session for their latest The Biebers on Watch instalment on Friday (May 22), the couple reminisced on their first kiss.
"He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening," Hailey explained.
Thankfully, the model's sister Gigi Hadid "covered" for her, and she was able to go "to dinner and didn’t get caught.”
That night, Jailey shared their first kiss. "We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed," she recalled.
On when they realized they loved each other, Justin noted that, “I think just time, being around each other… I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing.”
Hailey admitted she was a bit "stubborn" at first, revealing that "I would never admit to his face that I was in love with him until it was obvious.”
“At the end of the day it’s a choice. You’re always going to find things that annoy you and frustrate you and there’s this idea of perfect match," Justin preached on finding the one you want to spend your life with. "I think it takes work and if you make that decision to love someone for better or worse it’s a decision. That’s what changed my perspective rather than this concept of love at first sight.”
