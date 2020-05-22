World record broken of longest DJ Marathon in the harder styles with 203 Dutch DJs in the corona crisis

MUMBAI: After breaking two world records within all electronic dance music styles, Dutch DJs broken a new world record: on Thursday May 21th, 203 Dutch DJs in the harder styles play non-stop for 7 days at Alphen aan den Rijn’s DJ School in The Netherlands. The organizers broke their own world record. In 3 weeks, they have broken 4 world records, which is unique. The organization show together with the Dutch DJs that The Netherlands is the DJ country of the world. The harder styles are in the Netherlands one of the most popular dance influences that reach millions of people each year to the events.

Recently, Amrish Raghosing and Anthony Donner have organized the longest DJ marathon in the world, with 201 Dutch DJ’s playing records for 10 days, non-stop. They broke two world records, for the longest DJ marathon with 240 hours of music, and the biggest amount of DJ’s with 201. That definitely tastes like more, which is exactly why they held the longest DJ marathon in the harder styles that ended this Thursday.

Dance music has and always will unite people, especially now. In this challenging time of the Corona crisis in which DJ’s find themselves unable to perform, it’s time to make an impact in a different way. All across the globe, festivals and events have been cancelled. The initiators of the marathon want to start making positive noises by gathering a large group of DJ’s and let them play music for 7 days long, without silence and by doing so, breaking the world record. Raghosing and Donner want to show that DJ’s can stand together and make a difference, by playing sets inside the harder genre; anything from hardstyle and hardcore to freestyle and more.

The initiators of this project are Amrish Raghosing, owner of DJ School Alphen and a DJ himself, under the name of Dutch Hustlaz, and Anthony Donner, former editor-in-chief of DJ Mag NL – an expert in the international dance industry. Donner published the biggest and most extensive DJ- and dance book in the world: Dutch DJs, he interviewed and photographed more than 300 Dutch DJs and dance industry professionals.

On Thursday May 14th, at 20.00 (CET), the DJ marathon in the harder styles started, it ended on Thursday May 21st, at 20.00 (CET). Each hour, a different Dutch DJ was playing; both top DJ’s and young talents was given a stage to show their skills. DJ’s like: Digital Punk, Crypsis, Chain Reaction, The Darkraver, Dr. Rude, Ruthless, Re-Style, Outsiders, Hardstyle Pianist, Freestyle Maniacs, Pavo, The Pitcher, Luna, Deepack, Deetox, Geck-O, Sub Sonik, Bass Modulators, Jason Payne, Malua, Trilok, Bass-D, Ruffian, Furyan, Killshot, Serra, Retaliation, where a part of the participating DJs.

The event was streamed live via www.djmarathonlive.nl and the Facebook of DJ School Alphen. Guidelines of the Dutch Healthcare Organistion and the current emergency ordinance where followed and observed strictly during the event.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment