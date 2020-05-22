Tia Bajpai to unveil song with 3D animated music video

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Tia Bajpai has been working on her international album "Upgrade" over the past year. She is ready to share its first single "Bon Appetit" along with a 3D animated music video.
The video features a 3D version of Tia and is inspired by the ongoing lockdown.
"The path that I covered in the last one year during the course of rejuvenating...my true self back together and working on the album which is a piece of my heart, if not my soul," said Tia.
The singer added: "I have always kept my head strong throughout my journey which began on the stage of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."
The lyrics, written by her, are very personal and inspired by her life.
The music director of the song is Arian Romal.
"I had planned to work on an Indian film song project with Tia. When I heard her vocals, I knew it at that moment that she is not only one of the best Indian singers, but she can be one of the best singers of the world. That's why I decided to work on an entire album with her and bring her talent and voice out to the world," said Romal.
The track will be out on May 23.
(Source: IANS)
