RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2020 12:03 |  By RnMTeam

Tia Bajpai to unveil song with 3D animated music video

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Tia Bajpai has been working on her international album "Upgrade" over the past year. She is ready to share its first single "Bon Appetit" along with a 3D animated music video.

The video features a 3D version of Tia and is inspired by the ongoing lockdown.

"The path that I covered in the last one year during the course of rejuvenating...my true self back together and working on the album which is a piece of my heart, if not my soul," said Tia.

The singer added: "I have always kept my head strong throughout my journey which began on the stage of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'."

The lyrics, written by her, are very personal and inspired by her life.

The music director of the song is Arian Romal.

"I had planned to work on an Indian film song project with Tia. When I heard her vocals, I knew it at that moment that she is not only one of the best Indian singers, but she can be one of the best singers of the world. That's why I decided to work on an entire album with her and bring her talent and voice out to the world," said Romal.

The track will be out on May 23.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
actress Bon Appetit Arian Romal
Related news
News | 22 May 2020

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

JLo's daughter pens children's book inspired by her 'own daily prayers'

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme has authored a children's book inspired by her "own daily prayers". Jennfier took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her daughter's book "Lord Help Me!"

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Joe Jonas shares real reason about spontaneous Vegas wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas has finally shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Badshah reveals the Bollywood actress he has a crush on

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2020

Badshah: Want to make a new song with Ratan Kahar

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah was caught off guard with the plagiarism accusations against him over his new single "Genda phool", with regard to Ratan Kahars Bengali folk song "Boroloker biti lo".

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lost Stories release up-beat electronic rendition of folk classic 'Mai Ni Meriye' with Artist Originals

MUMBAI: Lost Stories today released their latest single ‘Mai Ni Meriye’, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO),...read more

2
When Diljit Dosanjh was too happy to sing a sad song

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a funny reply to a person who requested for a "sad song" in his concert. He shared a clip from an old...read more

3
Charli XCX reveals why Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat makes her so happy

MUMBAI: Singer Charli XCX recently released her new album “How I’m Feeling Now” on May 15, the title was truth in advertising. The pop singer-...read more

4
Richa Sharma: Artistes at virtual concerts should be paid

MUMBAI: With social distancing being need of the hour, virtual concerts have become the latest trend. Singer Richa Sharma is all for it, but says...read more

5
Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group