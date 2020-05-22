RadioandMusic
Speed records becomes the first Punjabi Music Label to touch 30 million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: Speed records recently broke all records as it became the first Punjabi Music Channel to clock 30 million subscribers, setting a bench mark in the regional music space. They have also produced some of the biggest Punjabi films such as Jatt and julliet, jatt and julliet 2, goriyan nu dafa kro, hi end yaaariyaan and many more. Speed record has definitely hit a landmark and it along with all the artist associated are estatic about the same. Founded by Balvinder Singh, Dinesh auluck

Satvinder Singh speed records has become the go to platform for established and budding singers. On touching base with Balvinder Singh one of the founders he stated, the speed record family is today 30 million, we started this in 2003 and produced over 27 films and own more than 1200 songs, it's been a fruitful journey and today we proudly have a family of 30 million people. Adding to it, renown singer and panga actor Jassie Gill stated, being the 1st regional channel to hit this number is a proud feeling for all of us and not only me but most of the Punjabi artist have put their work and voice out through this label. Another Punjabi sensation B Praak stated, speed records is like family to us, it's great to be a part of the family that's achieved so much and is only further going to grow from here.

