RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2020 12:06 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra collaborates with painter Asit Kumar Patnaik

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra is set to release a music video inspired by the paintings of artist Asit Kumar Patnaik.

The video features Sona donning red hair like Patnaik's semi-clad muse does in his works across a two-decade career, and captures complex emotions of a woman in a man's world, navigating desire and other intricate feelings as in like his paintings.

Patnaik's paintings feature semi-clad male figures and a repeated motif of a sensual but robust red-haired female figure.

This music video was conceptualised by Sona. She met Patnaik a couple of years ago in his studio in Delhi following a concert, after being a fan of his work for close to a decade.

Sona feels that the red-haired muse of Patnaik deeply resonates with her artist alter ego, Lal Pari Mastani, also a moniker her fans know her by for over a decade.

"Nit khair manga" will be her maiden collaboration with Patnaik.

"I deeply connect with Asit's work, his art holds a place of pride on my walls and I have been waiting for many years to do an art-music collaboration like this. Few know that I was a keen student of painting myself. I am doubly excited that this music video is releasing at a time when the whole world has slowed down in the pandemic," said Sona.

"For me, personally, there couldn't have been a more incredible and fulfilling experience that doing something fresh and new instead of the usual music video format. There's a spiritual quality to the 'Nit khair' song that finds synergy with the mystical and sensual quality of Asit's paintings. I hope the languid pace, uplifting music and art in this music video makes people feel better in these anxious and uncertain times," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sona Mohapatra Painter Singer
Related news
News | 22 May 2020

Megan Fox seen romancing with Machine Gun Kelly on ‘Bloody Valentine’

MUMBAI: Recently, we have noticed Megan Fox with rap-rock artist Machine Gun Kelly after the split with her husband actor Brian Austin Green, the actress was seen with MGK romancing in his steamy new music video for ''Bloody Valentine.”

read more
News | 22 May 2020

Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' singer Zara comes up with new song 'Jogan'

MUMBAI: Singer Zara Khan is back with her new single, titled "Jogan".

read more
News | 21 May 2020

Here's how Smriti Khanna shot for the song 'Wajah' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actress Smriti Khanna, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been featured in a new song titled "Wajah", along with her husband Gautam Gupta.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

Sia reveals she adopted two 18-yr-old boys last year

MUMBAI: Singer Sia has shared that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Richa Sharma: Artistes at virtual concerts should be paid

MUMBAI: With social distancing being need of the hour, virtual concerts have become the latest trend. Singer Richa Sharma is all for it, but says...read more

2
Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy. The 26-year-old...read more

3
Lana Del Rey hits back at critics who claim she's 'glamorising abuse'

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey has posted an open letter to shut down the accusation that she is "glamorising abuse". "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila...read more

4
Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do....read more

5
Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group