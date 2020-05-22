Singer B Praak brings to you the cover of Sach Kah Raha Hai Deewana on his fans requests

MUMBAI: Singer B Praak who could easily be called the voice of people who have experienced heart breaks has his hands full with an array of independent and Bollywood songs. The singer who recently crooned “Teri Mitti” a song dedicated to the actual fighters the doctors during this pandemic has been busy making music for his upcoming projects.

But the singer made it a point to full fill his fans demands and took time off to create the cover version of Kay Kay's soulful Melody “Sach Kah Raha hai deewana” from the super hit Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein . On touching base with BPraak he stated , it just feels good to be bestowed by so much love from the fans and the koi faryaad and sach Kah Raha hai deewana was flooded on my time line and both the songs are my favourites . Sach Kah Raha hai is from me to my fans , a song that was loved by all.

Kay Kay has sung this song so beautifully and it's veen etched in our hearts , everyone including me is a fan of his soulful voice .

