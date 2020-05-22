Shehnaaz Gill's father denies rape charge, offers CCTV footage as proof

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer and " Bigg Boss 13" finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him.
Sukh, who is a politician in Punjab, told a local TV channel that he was at his home the entire day when the alleged incident happened, reports BollywoodLife.com. He has further said that there is CCTV footage of his home to prove that he is speaking the truth.
He has also denied reports claiming that he had been absconding after the incident. He has said that the CCTV footage will prove that he is innocent, adding that Rohi Bridge, the area where the crime allegedly happened, is apparently also under CCTV surveillance.
On Thursday, news reports emerged claiming that Santokh Singh Sukh has been booked by Punjab Police on allegations of raping a 40-year-old woman. The victim, a resident of Jalandhar, claimed that Sukh committed the crime in his car at gunpoint. The case was registered on May 19 at a police station in Beas, Amritsar district.
(Source: IANS)
