Kazakhstani producer, Imanbek drops new remix of Rasster's 'Sad'

MUMBAI: Chart-topping producer Imanbek returns with a fresh remix of prolific Russian producer, Rasster ’s viral single, ‘SAD’; a track which was originally a globe-conquering sensation from late hip-hop icon Xxxtentacion, out 22nd May via Universal.
The exciting young Kazakhstani producer turns the emo-rap smash into a dancefloor-focused club jam, ramping up the bassline while losing none of the emotion that makes the original so special.
It follows on from Imanbek’s remix of ‘Roses’ by SAINt JHN, which skyrocketed to #1 in the UK Singles charts after six weeks in the Top 10. The rework perfectly traverses the realms of urban and electronic vibes, while retaining the trap feel of the original track and pairing SAINt JHN ’s pitched vocals with a stronger bassline and pace.
A certified global sensation, the remix has amassed ½ billion streams on Spotify alone peaking at #1 on the Global Shazam charts as well as hitting #1 on the UK Shazam charts for a full seven weeks.
The platinum selling single has been similarly well-received by radio stations, finding its way onto the A-list for BBC Radio 1, Capital FM and Kiss FM.
Russian producer, Rasster began his career on Armada sublabel, Showland with
‘Nostrum’ which saw early support from Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and Martin Garrix to name a few. But it was his single ‘Summer Stories’ released on Finnish label Starmode , which catapulted him into global recognition.
In March, Rasster dropped ‘DJARA’ on Sony Music, which immediately conquered the charts in native Russia. ‘DJARA’ has both gold and platinum status and was the 4th track on Shazam Russia’s Top 100 and 50th on Shazam World’s Top 100.
His take on XXXtentacion ’s smash ‘Sad’ made similar waves, released on Effective Records. Yet another killer edit from Imanbek , his remix of ‘SAD’ possesses all the attributes necessary for ascending charts across the world.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest radio networks in the country, that has proved its mettle timread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s most pread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more
MUMBAI: Singer Charli XCX recently released her new album “How I’m Feeling Now” on May 15, the title was truth in advertising. The pop singer-...read more
MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop record labels have long been thought to see boy bands as more lucrative than girl groups because they often attract loyal female...read more
It’s time to look at some Celebrity Gossip!Prince Phillip has chosen to issue a statement on the Coronavirus pandemic. The 98-year-old sent out a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer B Praak who could easily be called the voice of people who have experienced heart breaks has his hands full with an array of...read more