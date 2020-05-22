RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2020 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve slept with calling Kylie a "side piece" and using her as a point of reference.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society," Future can be heard rapping in a video obtained by fans and shared to Twitter. "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies."

Kylie wasn't the only celebrity to receive a shout-out by the "Jumpman" rappers. In a similar lyric, the duo also mentions Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as well. Drake raps, "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls, Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f--kin' Gigis."

Taking to social media the following morning, Drake assured fans that there was no disrespect intended and that the track was actually recorded three years prior. "A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound set shouldn't have been played, It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/ future catalogue” he wrote on his Instagram story.

"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day” he added.

Back in October, Drake and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul found themselves in the centre of romance rumours when they were spotted out and about on several different occasions.

Despite fuelling speculation that they were an item, a source close to the rumoured couple told E! News that Drake and Kylie were not romantically involved with one another.

According to the insider "Kylie and Drake are not romantic, they have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic."

The source also added that "Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic," but noted that "they aren't hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around."

Tags
Instagram Drake Future Kylie Jenner Gigi Hadid
Related news
News | 21 May 2020

Miley Cyrus's quarantine haircut 'pixie mullet' and she loves it

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus changed up her hair in quarantine getting the hairstyle of her dreams, and the cut is one of the most unique to come out of this era. Miley's mother Tish Cyrus worked with Miley's hairstylist Sally Hershberger to cut and style Miley's hair into a pixie mullet.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Get ready for the only competition that matters this summer - Vh1 Summer League 2020

MUMBAI: The stakes are high, the stage is set, and the contenders are raring to go, as Vh1 India launches the summer’s hottest music showdown – Vh1 Summer League 2020.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Team Blackblood presents "The Lockdown Sessions"

MUMBAI: After a successfully executed Instagram gig series on @unitedwegrooveindia we are back to our roots @blackblood_india .

read more
News | 09 May 2020

Paltrow, Kutcher, Jenners among celebs in Bieber and Grande's new video

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, reality TV siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, singers Demi Lovato and Michael Buble, and Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher with wife Mila Kunis are among the big names in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new "Stuck with you" music video.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music spotted new mix player and can now tracking similar tunes

MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cricketer Irfan Pathan launches the song composed by singer & composer DJ Sheizwood "Kasht Mita Do Sai Nath"

MUMBAI: A musical saga to seek the blessings of baba to help his devotees during corona pandemic. The whole world is reeling from the threat of the...read more

2
Tia Bajpai to unveil song with 3D animated music video

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Tia Bajpai has been working on her international album "Upgrade" over the past year. She is ready to share its first single "...read more

3
Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do....read more

4
Lost Stories release up-beat electronic rendition of folk classic 'Mai Ni Meriye' with Artist Originals

MUMBAI: Lost Stories today released their latest single ‘Mai Ni Meriye’, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO),...read more

5
When Diljit Dosanjh was too happy to sing a sad song

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a funny reply to a person who requested for a "sad song" in his concert. He shared a clip from an old...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group